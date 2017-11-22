After just six hours of sales, the OnePlus 5T becomes the company's fastest selling device.
Availability of the OnePlus 5T kicked off yesterday, and the company is now announcing that after six hours of sales, the phone is its fastest selling device yet. The OnePlus 5T brings a new 18:9 display with minimal bezels and a new secondary camera at the back, while retaining the same great internal hardware as the OnePlus 5.
OnePlus didn't share any sales figures, but the company said the same of the OnePlus 5 earlier this year. Based on launch-day sales alone, it looks like the OnePlus 5T outperformed its predecessor.
Record-breaking launch day sales - in just 6 hours, the #OnePlus5T has become our fastest selling device. Order now. https://t.co/vErBcGRqXX pic.twitter.com/0DvxL1dqUA— OnePlus (@oneplus) November 22, 2017
The phone is marginally more expensive when compared to the OnePlus 5, with a starting price of $499 (versus $479). That's not the case in India, where the OnePlus 5T is retailing at the same price point as the OnePlus 5.
It should be. It doesn't get much better than the 5T for fans of clean Android software to go with a hardware package this good for $500.
So what does this mean? That more and more people are now aware of OnePlus devices or that their availability has become much better? Or does it mean more people want less bezels on their phones? I wonder....
Its a combination of the two I guess. If people want a bezel-less phone they will most likely opted to G6 and S8 a long time ago.
So how many were sold..
They could say anything with no stats to back it up?
Clearly them bribing MKBHD for all these years have finally payed off
After 6 hours? How about 7? Doesn't tell us much really.
I can see this being their best selling phone but I'm sure they will always find statistics that will show it's successful.