After just six hours of sales, the OnePlus 5T becomes the company's fastest selling device.

Availability of the OnePlus 5T kicked off yesterday, and the company is now announcing that after six hours of sales, the phone is its fastest selling device yet. The OnePlus 5T brings a new 18:9 display with minimal bezels and a new secondary camera at the back, while retaining the same great internal hardware as the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus didn't share any sales figures, but the company said the same of the OnePlus 5 earlier this year. Based on launch-day sales alone, it looks like the OnePlus 5T outperformed its predecessor.

Record-breaking launch day sales - in just 6 hours, the #OnePlus5T has become our fastest selling device. Order now. https://t.co/vErBcGRqXX pic.twitter.com/0DvxL1dqUA — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 22, 2017

The phone is marginally more expensive when compared to the OnePlus 5, with a starting price of $499 (versus $479). That's not the case in India, where the OnePlus 5T is retailing at the same price point as the OnePlus 5.

Did you pick up the OnePlus 5T? Let us know in the comments below.