OnePlus's best (and most expensive) phone is here.

The OnePlus 5T was officially unveiled just a few days ago in New York City, and the phone is already available for purchase from OnePlus's website if you want to be among the first people to own the company's latest and greatest.

Just like with the OnePlus 5 earlier this year, there are two models of the 5T to choose from – the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant will set you back $499, but upgrading to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will increase the price to $559. There's only one color to choose from this time around (Midnight Black), and placing your today, November 21, will allow you to get 50% off the Early Bird Bundle.

OnePlus's Early Bird Bundle comes with either a Sandstone or Karbon protective case, as well as a 3D tempered glass screen protector. This bundle usually costs $39.90, but you can get it now for just $20.08 when ordered with a new 5T.

Also, for all of the students out there, OnePlus is offering 10% off the 5T. Once you've verified your studentship through the program OnePlus is using, you'll be able to pick up the 5T for as little as $449.

Both models of the OnePlus 5T are slated to ship out within four days of placing your order, shipping is free, and OnePlus offers a 15-day return period for some added peace of mind.

