OnePlus has a certain pattern with its phone releases: there is a new release about every six months, and it stops selling the current model before the new one is announced. To that end, OnePlus has stopped sales of the 5T before announcing the OnePlus 6 .

Engadget reports that the stock shortage is due to higher-than-expected demand, and the company does not intend to manufacture any more of the current model. This isn't bad news for the company though: the North American market accounts for 25% of the company's total online sales, after a 139% growth in North American sales compared to the previous year.

OnePlus has long kept lean stock of its phones, which lead to the invite system in early years. Less inventory on the shelf means less costs to OnePlus, which is part of why its phones are cheaper than comparable devices. Still, it's unfortunate for potential customers that need a device in the next couple months. For those that really want a OnePlus 5T, Amazon does have them in stock, but for $50 over MSRP and without a warranty. If you can wait a couple more months, we expect the OnePlus 6 will ship in June of this year.

Are you going to wait for the OnePlus 6, or just purchase a different device? Let us know down below!