OnePlus is apparently finding success releasing limited-edition colors of its phones, because it just keeps cranking them out. The latest is the "Lava Red" OnePlus 5T, which fans will note was announced for a few markets at the end of 2017. Now, it's coming to North America and Europe.

Starting on February 6, while supplies last, you can pick up this absolutely gorgeous Lava Red OnePlus 5T. As is often the case it's only for the top-spec 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage model, but for the same $559/£499/€559 price — no premium charge for this premium-looking color.

The Lava Red OnePlus 5T is simply gorgeous. The color is on the bright side, which attracts attention even more so than the Sandstone White limited edition color announced just a handful of weeks ago — and beyond even the bright red OnePlus silicone case. But unlike Sandstone White, Lava Red isn't going to be marred by discoloration concerns — the finish is hard and slick like the original Midnight Black color. But just like Sandstone White, the entire front of the Lava Red color is black so you don't have to worry about distraction when you're actually using the phone.

Red is notoriously tough to capture properly on camera, particularly when there's so much of it like the full back of the OnePlus 5T, but it does indeed tend to have a deep pink to orange hue to it when it's in bright light. It doesn't quite have the rich, lusty colors of the Raspberry Rose LG V30, but this is beautiful in its own way.

OnePlus fans who have held out this long to buy a OnePlus 5T are being rewarded with these great color options, and I personally think Lava Red is the best of the bunch — provided you're interested in being the center of attention when it comes out of your pocket.

If the limited edition nature of the Lava Red OnePlus 5T wasn't enough of a motivator, OnePlus is also offering free priority shipping for those who grab one in the first two days. A sweet treat, delivered extra fast by acting early. Sales open on February 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET in North America and 10:00 a.m. CET in Europe.

