OxygenOS 4.7.6.
There are a lot of reasons to love the OnePlus 5T, and one of them is its software experience. OnePlus's OxygenOS is one of the best alternatives to stock Android, and along with its smooth performance and many customization options, OnePlus has done a great job over the years with fast and plentiful updates.
OxygenOS 4.7.6 recently started rolling out to the OnePlus 5T, and although it's a fairly incremental update, there are a few nice improvements to the camera package that should make your pictures look noticeably better, including:
- Stability improvements
- Clarity improvements for selfie in low light
- Performance improvements for 3rd party camera apps
In addition to this, you'll also find a variety of general system updates:
- Added assistive lighting for face unlock
- Improvements for expanded screenshot
- Improvements for Wi-Fi display
- Updated Android security patch to December
OxygenOS 4.7.6 is available for the OnePlus 5T now, and if it hasn't arrived on your phone unit just yet, it should be ready within the next couple days.
Oreo for the OnePlus 5T coming as early as this week
Reader comments
Just downloaded the full update and rooted right after to keep twrp recovery. Everything seems to be working with no issues.
Has the Netflix issue been fix yet?
Is the camera any better? I just shipped my 5T back to them today.