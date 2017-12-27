The wait will soon be over.

The OnePlus 5T is one heck of a phone, and while there's not much to complain about, one slight annoyance is with the fact that it shipped with (and is still running) Android Nougat. OnePlus has already updated the OnePlus 3, 3T, and 5 to 8.0 Oreo, and it looks like the 5T will soon get its own taste of Android's latest.

OnePlus's Germany Twitter account sent out a Tweet on December 27 with a message that translates to "Christmas is over, but we still have a present for you! ;) How about the Open Beta for Android Oreo on the #OnePlus5T?"

We'd expect the Oreo open beta to be available for the 5T within the next few days, and when this happens, OnePlus should launch it in all of its supported countries (not just Germany).

Weihnachten ist zwar vorbei, aber wir haben trotzdem ein Geschenk für euch! ;) Wie wär's mit der Open Beta für Android Oreo auf dem #OnePlus5T! pic.twitter.com/LvKR3A6duC — OnePlus Deutschland (@OnePlus_DE) December 27, 2017

The OnePlus 5T's software experience is already pretty fantastic, but additions like picture-in-picture, Google's Autofill API, and adaptive notification icons will only make it better.

Oreo stable update now rolling out to the OnePlus 5, Face Unlock coming soon