OnePlus has fallen into a groove with its phone releases, and for the second time in a row it's releasing a mid-cycle refresh of its flagship phone. It's the OnePlus 5T this time, but unlike the OnePlus 3T this refresh is shaping up to bring external changes rather than just an internal component jump.

In a change of pace for OnePlus, it's actually holding a full-on launch event as well, rather than rolling things out with an online-only announcement followed by a handful of pop-up shops. That means that the Android Central team will be there on the ground to see everything that OnePlus has to show.

To see it all happen in real time, be sure to join us right here for the event — it all kicks off on Thursday November 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET!