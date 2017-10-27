Latest OnePlus 5T rumor suggests the phone will be launching in the third week of November.

Alleged photos of the OnePlus 5T leaked earlier this week, showing off a device with an all-screen front and minimal bezels. The phone is rumored to come with a 6-inch display, but take up the same footprint as the standard OnePlus 5, which has a 5.5-inch display. The OnePlus 5T is expected to make its debut sometime next month, and a new leak out of GizChina suggests the phone will be unveiled during the third week of November.

The "Amazon exclusive" moniker shows the leak comes out of India, where Amazon is the official retailer for OnePlus devices in the country. The render used in the image is similar to the one we've seen previously, with a fingerprint sensor located at the back. The wording of the image is identical to what Amazon used for the OnePlus 5 launch.

The Indian launch event usually occurs a day or two after the global unveil, which means we're looking at November 14 or 15 for the official debut of the OnePlus 5T. Either way, it's looking more and more likely that OnePlus' upcoming phone will be debuting in just under a month.

While we don't have detailed images of the device itself, we can find more clues elsewhere. The OnePlus 5 mirrored the OPPO R11 in terms of the design, and it's likely that the 5T will bear more than a passing resemblance to the R11s, which is slated for an official unveil shortly. Leaked press renders of the R11s reveal an 18:9 screen up front and a fingerprint sensor at the back:

As for the specs on offer, it's possible the OnePlus 5T will share the same internal hardware. The dual camera setup at the back could be getting a bump to 20MP imaging sensors. What do you make of the OnePlus 5T based on the leaks thus far?