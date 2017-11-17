The OnePlus 5T will launch at the same price point as its predecessor in India.

India is a key market for OnePlus, and the company is looking to stay competitive in the mid-range segment with the OnePlus 5T. The phone will make its debut in the country starting November 21 via an early access sale on Amazon India, with general availability kicking off from November 28. Crucially, the OnePlus 5T will debut at the same price point as the OnePlus 5: the 64GB variant will retail for ₹32,999 ($507), whereas the 128GB edition will cost ₹37,999 ($585).

The OnePlus 5T features an 18:9 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 (FHD+), and OnePlus switched out the secondary telephoto lens from the OnePlus 5 and introduced a sensor that focuses on low-light performance. The fingerprint sensor has also been moved to the rear of the device to accommodate the all-screen display.

Otherwise, the phone has specs similar to that of the OnePlus 5: a Snapdragon 835, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, 16MP + 20MP dual cameras at the back,16MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX HD, and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge. The phone will be sold in a single Midnight Black color option.

With the introduction of the OnePlus 5, we could see a price cut on the OnePlus 5 in the coming weeks. According to a recent IDC survey, OnePlus devices account for 28% of the market share in the premium smartphone segment in India (phones worth over $400), with the company noting a sizeable bump from the 12% recorded in Q1 2017.

The OnePlus 5 alone managed to carve out a 24.75% share in the premium smartphone category, and a price cut would make the device a much more enticing option for buyers.

As for the OnePlus 5T, you'll be able to get your hands on the device starting 4:30 p.m. IST on November 21. The first sale is limited to Prime members, but the open sale will kick off on November 28, the same day as the U.S. launch. Head to Amazon from the link below to register your interest.

