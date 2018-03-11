Keeping up its legacy of offering speedy software updates, the OnePlus 5 and 5T recently started getting Android 8.1 Oreo through OnePlus's Open Beta program for OxygenOS. This marks Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 4 for the 5T.

With these updates, both phones are getting the following:

  • Android 8.1 Oreo
  • February 2018 security patch
  • New auto pick up gesture (answer an incoming call by raising the phone)
  • Added more clock styles for ambient display
  • Added new optimizations in gaming mode for immersive gaming experience including power saving and pausing adaptive brightness
  • For OnePlus Switch, added support to migrate application data, allowing you to switch between devices seamlessly
  • General bug fixes and improvements

In addition to the above goodies, the OnePlus 5T is also getting optimizations for its full-screen gesture system that was first introduced in late January.

If you're already enrolled in the Open Beta on your OnePlus 5 or 5T, you should receive an OTA soon (if you haven't already gotten it) to download the latest software.

