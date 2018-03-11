Keeping up its legacy of offering speedy software updates, the OnePlus 5 and 5T recently started getting Android 8.1 Oreo through OnePlus's Open Beta program for OxygenOS. This marks Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 4 for the 5T.
With these updates, both phones are getting the following:
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- February 2018 security patch
- New auto pick up gesture (answer an incoming call by raising the phone)
- Added more clock styles for ambient display
- Added new optimizations in gaming mode for immersive gaming experience including power saving and pausing adaptive brightness
- For OnePlus Switch, added support to migrate application data, allowing you to switch between devices seamlessly
- General bug fixes and improvements
In addition to the above goodies, the OnePlus 5T is also getting optimizations for its full-screen gesture system that was first introduced in late January.
If you're already enrolled in the Open Beta on your OnePlus 5 or 5T, you should receive an OTA soon (if you haven't already gotten it) to download the latest software.