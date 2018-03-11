Keeping up its legacy of offering speedy software updates, the OnePlus 5 and 5T recently started getting Android 8.1 Oreo through OnePlus's Open Beta program for OxygenOS. This marks Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 4 for the 5T.

With these updates, both phones are getting the following:

Android 8.1 Oreo

February 2018 security patch

New auto pick up gesture (answer an incoming call by raising the phone)

Added more clock styles for ambient display

Added new optimizations in gaming mode for immersive gaming experience including power saving and pausing adaptive brightness

For OnePlus Switch, added support to migrate application data, allowing you to switch between devices seamlessly

General bug fixes and improvements

In addition to the above goodies, the OnePlus 5T is also getting optimizations for its full-screen gesture system that was first introduced in late January.

If you're already enrolled in the Open Beta on your OnePlus 5 or 5T, you should receive an OTA soon (if you haven't already gotten it) to download the latest software.