OnePlus has announced that it will unveil its new OnePlus 5 via an event on June 20. The online event is set for 12:00 p.m. ET.

After the online event is over, OnePlus will be hosting a handful of satellite events in major cities on June 20 and 21 to give fans an opportunity to see the OnePlus 5, get free swag and be one of the first to actually buy the phone. You can see full details on the launch page, but here's the gist:

  • New York (Meatpacking District): 7 p.m. ET June 20
  • Paris (Colette store): 11:00 a.m. June 21
  • Copenhagen (3 store): 4:00 p.m. June 21
  • Berlin (LNFA Conceptstore): 6:00 p.m. June 21
  • Amsterdam (Daily Paper): 6:00 p.m. June 21
  • London (details soon)
  • Helsinki (Elisa): 5:00 p.m. June 21
  • Oulu (Elisa): 5:00 p.m. June 21
  • Tampere (Elisa): 5:00 p.m. June 21
  • Turku (Elisa): 5:00 p.m. June 21

You can get your brain going on what you want to see by checking out its launch page and then set yourself a reminder for June 20.

