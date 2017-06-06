Get ready for the launch event.
OnePlus has announced that it will unveil its new OnePlus 5 via an event on June 20. The online event is set for 12:00 p.m. ET.
After the online event is over, OnePlus will be hosting a handful of satellite events in major cities on June 20 and 21 to give fans an opportunity to see the OnePlus 5, get free swag and be one of the first to actually buy the phone. You can see full details on the launch page, but here's the gist:
- New York (Meatpacking District): 7 p.m. ET June 20
- Paris (Colette store): 11:00 a.m. June 21
- Copenhagen (3 store): 4:00 p.m. June 21
- Berlin (LNFA Conceptstore): 6:00 p.m. June 21
- Amsterdam (Daily Paper): 6:00 p.m. June 21
- London (details soon)
- Helsinki (Elisa): 5:00 p.m. June 21
- Oulu (Elisa): 5:00 p.m. June 21
- Tampere (Elisa): 5:00 p.m. June 21
- Turku (Elisa): 5:00 p.m. June 21
You can get your brain going on what you want to see by checking out its launch page and then set yourself a reminder for June 20.
Can't wait
Do you need to get an Invite from somebody first?
Wondering the same thing. I am ready to get rid of my bug riddle Nexus 6p.
I think they were taking the piss.
Since the KEYone launch was absolute trash, turns out this might be my next phone. Hopefully they keep to their design roots and don't do anything too outlandish that necessitates a large price bump.
Pixel-class camera and 4000mAh battery, that'd get me interested.
I'd almost care, if it wasn't a cheap oppo.
It's not though...
When can the rest of us plebs order one? I cracked the corner of my OnePlus 3T this weekend 🙁
Bad times, must've been a hell of a tumble. They seem pretty sturdy, though I've always had the flimsy shell case they sell for £20 on mine.
Hmm... Let's see if they can do something interesting!
Bleep. When I saw the "pop-up events", I was hoping Toronto might be included. I have some cash my wife doesn't know about...