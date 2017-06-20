A year of OnePlus phones at a glance.

In the past 12 months, OnePlus has announced, promoted, launched, released, and discontinued two flagship smartphones. The OnePlus 3 and 3T each lasted just 6 months on store shelves — which speaks not to any lack of quality but to the reality of OnePlus's fast-moving product refresh cycle.

So here we are with the OnePlus 5, the new hotness from OnePlus that takes the core experience of the 3T and slims it down, while ramping up the specs and adding a new dual-camera setup.

Let's take a look at how the new phone compares to its two immediate predecessors.

OnePlus 5 versus OnePlus 3T + 3 hardware specifications