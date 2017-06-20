A year of OnePlus phones at a glance.

In the past 12 months, OnePlus has announced, promoted, launched, released, and discontinued two flagship smartphones. The OnePlus 3 and 3T each lasted just 6 months on store shelves — which speaks not to any lack of quality but to the reality of OnePlus's fast-moving product refresh cycle.

So here we are with the OnePlus 5, the new hotness from OnePlus that takes the core experience of the 3T and slims it down, while ramping up the specs and adding a new dual-camera setup.

Let's take a look at how the new phone compares to its two immediate predecessors.

OnePlus 5 versus OnePlus 3T + 3 hardware specifications

Category OnePlus 5 OnePlus 3T OnePlus 3
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Android 7.1.1 Android 7.1.1
Display 5.5-inch AMOLED
1920x1080 (401 ppi)		 5.5-inch AMOLED
1920x1080 (401 ppi)		 5.5-inch AMOLED
1920x1080 (401 ppi)
Glass Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass 4 Gorilla Glass 4
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
GPU Adreno 540 Adreno 530 Adreno 530
RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4X 6GB LPDDR4 6GB LPDDR4
Storage 64/128GB
UFS 2.1		 64/128GB
UFS 2.0		 64GB
UFS 2.0
Expandable No No No
Battery 3,300mAh 3,400mAh 3,000mAh
Charging USB-C
Dash Charge		 USB-C
Dash Charge		 USB-C
Dash Charge
Water resistance No No No
Rear Camera 1 16MP (IMX398), ƒ/1.7, 1.12-micron pixels, EIS
Dual LED flash, 4K 30 fps / 720p 120 fps video		 16MP (IMX298), 1.12-micron pixels
ƒ/2.0, OIS, EIS
PDAF, 4K video, 120fps slow-mo		 16MP (IMX298), ƒ/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels PDAF, OIS
RAW, 4K video, 720p slo-mo
Rear Camera 2 20MP (IMX350), ƒ/2.6, 1-micron pixels N/A N/A
Front Camera 16MP (IMX371), ƒ/2.0, 1-micron pixels, EIS
1080p 30 fps video		 16MP (3P8SP), 1-micron pixels
ƒ/2.0, fixed focus
1080p video		 8MP (IMX179), ƒ/2.0, 1.4-micron pixels
Fixed focus, 1080p video
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor One-touch fingerprint sensor One-touch fingerprint sensor
SIM Dual Nano SIM Dual Nano SIM Dual Nano SIM
Dimensions 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm
153 g		 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35 mm
158 g		 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35 mm
158 g

OnePlus 5

OnePlus