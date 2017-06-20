A year of OnePlus phones at a glance.
In the past 12 months, OnePlus has announced, promoted, launched, released, and discontinued two flagship smartphones. The OnePlus 3 and 3T each lasted just 6 months on store shelves — which speaks not to any lack of quality but to the reality of OnePlus's fast-moving product refresh cycle.
So here we are with the OnePlus 5, the new hotness from OnePlus that takes the core experience of the 3T and slims it down, while ramping up the specs and adding a new dual-camera setup.
Let's take a look at how the new phone compares to its two immediate predecessors.
OnePlus 5 versus OnePlus 3T + 3 hardware specifications
|Category
|OnePlus 5
|OnePlus 3T
|OnePlus 3
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1
|Android 7.1.1
|Android 7.1.1
|Display
|5.5-inch AMOLED
1920x1080 (401 ppi)
|5.5-inch AMOLED
1920x1080 (401 ppi)
|5.5-inch AMOLED
1920x1080 (401 ppi)
|Glass
|Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass 4
|Gorilla Glass 4
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 530
|RAM
|6/8GB LPDDR4X
|6GB LPDDR4
|6GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|64/128GB
UFS 2.1
|64/128GB
UFS 2.0
|64GB
UFS 2.0
|Expandable
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|3,400mAh
|3,000mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Dash Charge
|USB-C
Dash Charge
|USB-C
Dash Charge
|Water resistance
|No
|No
|No
|Rear Camera 1
|16MP (IMX398), ƒ/1.7, 1.12-micron pixels, EIS
Dual LED flash, 4K 30 fps / 720p 120 fps video
|16MP (IMX298), 1.12-micron pixels
ƒ/2.0, OIS, EIS
PDAF, 4K video, 120fps slow-mo
|16MP (IMX298), ƒ/2.0, 1.12-micron pixels PDAF, OIS
RAW, 4K video, 720p slo-mo
|Rear Camera 2
|20MP (IMX350), ƒ/2.6, 1-micron pixels
|N/A
|N/A
|Front Camera
|16MP (IMX371), ƒ/2.0, 1-micron pixels, EIS
1080p 30 fps video
|16MP (3P8SP), 1-micron pixels
ƒ/2.0, fixed focus
1080p video
|8MP (IMX179), ƒ/2.0, 1.4-micron pixels
Fixed focus, 1080p video
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Dimensions
|154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm
153 g
|152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35 mm
158 g
|152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35 mm
158 g
Nothing exciting about this phone. How does a phone come out in 2017 without it being water proof and without wireless charging. That should be standard. Just nothing interesting at all. Looks solid but not enough.
That is the idea if this phone. It's not got everything the other have but it also costs less than the others. Also I think wireless charging is to slow and ide rather use usb c fast charging. I was a wireless charging fan until I got it.
For me my next phone will be the HTC u11 or LG g6 but this is a close one to them.
After going wireless i will never go back. Charges are fast imo, but to each his own.
Will you can certainly go spend 800 bucks and get something a bit more interesting. But man, for less than $500 ? Getting something with a Snapdragon 835 and 6 gigs of RAM is pretty fantastic
You have a great point regarding cost. For the cost it has flagship specs.
Watched the live event and really like what I see. Big thing missing is that water resistance. Gives me a slight hesitation as I'd really like to have that.
Aren't there 2 speakers? One in the ear piece and one at the bottom? 3T only has one
Wish it would work on Verizon... Bummer...
Any word/rumours about whether the 3T will stay available at a cut price?
Although I prefer the black colour I don't see much point in spending extra on the 5 unless you're into specs.