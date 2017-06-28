OxygenOS 4.5.3 is here, and it's nice to see OnePlus working so hard.

Chances are, unless you ordered a OnePlus 5 the day it was announced you probably don't have your unit yet. But that isn't stopping the company from rolling out updates to fix nagging bugs on the new flagship.

When I received my review unit, it was running OxygenOS 4.5 and there were some very obvious issues with it. Prior to announcement — on the 19th of June, I believe — I got OxygenOS 4.5.1, which smoothed things over. A few days later, OxygenOS 4.5.2 fixed some camera issues and some more bugs. And now we have OxygenOS 4.5.3, which has largely eliminated two of my biggest complaints with the phone while addressing even more generalized maladies.

The update introduces a curious "Recommendation index", which may be a joke but we'll see. At the very least, it could just be an importance qualifier — "We really think you should download this update ASAP" kind of thing. The 54MB update also addresses an ongoing Wi-Fi problem that seemed to affect a number of people, as well as a brightness issue that caused me to have to turn off automatic brightness in low-light settings.

Fast, direct updates are one of the benefits of not having to go through carriers, and it's nice to see OnePlus take advantage of this in the early days of its new device.

To download the update, head to Settings —> System updates.