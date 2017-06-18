OnePlus starts airing the first OnePlus 5 promo in India — giving us a look at the full device, front and back.

OnePlus showed off a teaser of the OnePlus 5 earlier this month, giving us a look at the dual rear cameras and an early look at the design on offer. We've received other leaks since then, and today the company is showing off the device in its entirety in its first official TV spot.

Airing in India during the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament, the ad features OnePlus India brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan unboxing what looks to be a OnePlus 5, with an official render of the device itself showcased at the end.

The phone lines up with previous leaks, showing off a design with curved sides, dual cameras at the back, antenna lines at the top and bottom edges, front fingerprint sensor, and an understated aesthetic that looks great in black. The OnePlus 5 will likely be sold in four color options, and is confirmed to run the Snapdragon 835.

With millions of people around India tuning in to watch the game, OnePlus picked the right time to air the commercial. In a country obsessed with cricket, there isn't a match that has the same allure as a final where India is playing Pakistan. And that's exactly what's happening today at the Kennington Oval in London.

The OnePlus 5 is slated for an official unveiling on June 20, and will be launching in India on June 22, where OnePlus is hosting a major launch event.