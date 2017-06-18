OnePlus starts airing the first OnePlus 5 promo in India — giving us a look at the full device, front and back.
OnePlus showed off a teaser of the OnePlus 5 earlier this month, giving us a look at the dual rear cameras and an early look at the design on offer. We've received other leaks since then, and today the company is showing off the device in its entirety in its first official TV spot.
Airing in India during the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament, the ad features OnePlus India brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan unboxing what looks to be a OnePlus 5, with an official render of the device itself showcased at the end.
The phone lines up with previous leaks, showing off a design with curved sides, dual cameras at the back, antenna lines at the top and bottom edges, front fingerprint sensor, and an understated aesthetic that looks great in black. The OnePlus 5 will likely be sold in four color options, and is confirmed to run the Snapdragon 835.
With millions of people around India tuning in to watch the game, OnePlus picked the right time to air the commercial. In a country obsessed with cricket, there isn't a match that has the same allure as a final where India is playing Pakistan. And that's exactly what's happening today at the Kennington Oval in London.
The OnePlus 5 is slated for an official unveiling on June 20, and will be launching in India on June 22, where OnePlus is hosting a major launch event.
Reader comments
This is the OnePlus 5
Pretty boring update imo... just a spec bump basically.
That's pretty much what all phones are these days.
To be honest, the G6 especially was heavy on the aesthetic refresh and light on the spec bump.
Well the SOC was out of their control, unless they decided to launch at a later date to include the 835. Other than that I think it's a very nice phone.
No need to get defensive, it is a nice phone. I wasn't intending to denigrate it.
Should've put a 64GB storage module in there though!
Yep, it's time.
Cue the iPhone comments everyone.
Look at those bezels.
Would have hoped that they at least reduce them a bit compared to the 3.
There are no bezels.
You blind?
Check @ -0.02 side bezels..
Most people put cases on phones anyway so you lose any benefit of tiny bezels/infinity displays. Unless you go naked of course.
Most cases do not add 1 cm of bezel on the edges. So even if you add a case, it's still smaller than a naked phone with bezel. And if you add a case to a phone with bezels, you then have the bezel + the case.
....yer okay
One of perks to such Razer thin bezels is if you put a case on it it takes on more traditional dimensions for a phone, as opposed to getting uncomfortably large. My S8 in a rhinoshield is still noticably smaller than my friends 7+.
Looks fine, will definitely be value for money with great performance as always. If their camera can match the recent flagship ones even at low light then it will be hard to pass up compared to higher priced flagship.
Is it only me or everybody else..Those zero side bezels @ -0.02.. ?? Hmm
This is almost definitely gonna be my next phone unless Nokia come in and show us something spectacular with their flagship first. It's the first OnePlus that's actually drawn me in. Love the look of it and maybe that is because it looks like a certain rival OS phone but I get to run Android on it. Hope the camera delivers too and it'll be a great package. Do OnePlus still do the invite crap or is it a lot easier to get hold of one these days?
It looks exactly like the Umidigi Z Pro (which looks like an iPhone 7 plus).
Good god, that's the iPhone 7S Plus.
3T is nicer looking
Like others have said, that looks a ton like the iPhone 7 Plus. Maybe there are some definite differences once I see a clearer photo....
Disappointed. Holding out for the next Pixel or Note.
So basically a 7S look alike with a slight performance increase over the good looking 3/3T, it seems an odd direction to take by OP. Samsung seem to have made a far bigger leap, in terms of design, than OP this time, with HTC having the "squeeze" factor not the OP5 will be the smartphone killer the 3/3T were.
I like the way it looks and I have the 3T.
Looks like a phone... Get to the interesting stuff Oneplus!
Can't wait to see the reviews. This might be worth the upgrade from my 3t.
Unlikely, I doubt it'll be worth the upgrade from my 3...
I'm not saying we shouldn't upgrade, but let's not trick ourselves ;)
Looking pretty good, might be time I put my Oneplus One to rest
Probably be a decent upgrade but think I'll hold onto my 3T to see what pixel 2 is like. Not sure if oneplus can be trusted with support for last gen devices when new model comes out.
Yeah excited to see it in person...luckily i have an invite for 22 june for the launch in mumbai...