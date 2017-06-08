OnePlus starts teasing the OnePlus 5 ahead of its official unveil.
Ahead of its official unveil on June 20, OnePlus is slowly releasing information regarding the OnePlus 5. The latest teaser shows off a dual camera setup at the back, with the two sensors aligned horizontally next to each other. The positioning of the cameras and the overall design at the back looks similar to that of the iPhone 7 Plus, but a closer look suggests OnePlus turned to its sister company OPPO for inspiration.
A continuous hard edge, refined over 3 years. https://t.co/KVXBWmhBt8 pic.twitter.com/KBNppQ0R0U— OnePlus (@oneplus) June 8, 2017
OnePlus, OPPO, and Vivo all share the same parent company — BBK Electronics — effectively controlling over 15% of the global smartphone market. Although all three companies compete with each other, key breakthroughs are shared internally — for instance, Dash Charge relies on OPPO's VOOC fast charging tech. With the OnePlus 5, it looks like BBK's two sub-brands are sharing design elements. This is the OPPO R11, which was unveiled earlier this week in China:
The R11 has a 5.5-inch AMOLED Full HD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC. There's also 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and a 20MP primary camera augmented by a 16MP secondary lens that offers 2x optical zoom.
While it looks like the OnePlus 5 will share a similar design aesthetic, the phone will have beefier internals in the form of a Snapdragon 835 and 8GB of RAM, if Amazon India's listing is any indication.
Now that we have a clear look at the design of the OnePlus 5 from an official source, what are your thoughts on the device?
From this angle it looks less iphoney and more like a Samsung except with a metal back, I dig it. I hope one of the sensors is b/w so I can take artsy photos!
Is there a benefit to having a b/w sensor over just applying a filter that's baked into the camera app? I was hoping for a portrait mode.
It's evermore just a chinese iPhone rip-off. If the lack of basic things like wireless charging and microSD expansion weren't bad enough, they now are just copying the design of the iPhone 7 Plus.
If I already had no plans to buy the OnePlus 5, this has definitely killed it. If I want an iPhone, I buy an iPhone.
I'm excited for the OP5. Although I just picked up a G6, I like to have 2 devices to switch between. I've been paying close attention to the rumors and am interested in seeing what the camera is all about. The design is fine by me, as I'm sure it will feel great to hold. Not having to worry about cracking the rear glass of a device is good, (even if wireless charging is not available).
I'm not a gamer and don't really run apps that are heavy on the processor, so I doubt I'll make good use of the rumored 8GB of RAM. I guess it all comes down to how well the 835 performs with the software and what type of images the camera will produce.