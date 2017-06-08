OnePlus starts teasing the OnePlus 5 ahead of its official unveil.

Ahead of its official unveil on June 20, OnePlus is slowly releasing information regarding the OnePlus 5. The latest teaser shows off a dual camera setup at the back, with the two sensors aligned horizontally next to each other. The positioning of the cameras and the overall design at the back looks similar to that of the iPhone 7 Plus, but a closer look suggests OnePlus turned to its sister company OPPO for inspiration.

OnePlus, OPPO, and Vivo all share the same parent company — BBK Electronics — effectively controlling over 15% of the global smartphone market. Although all three companies compete with each other, key breakthroughs are shared internally — for instance, Dash Charge relies on OPPO's VOOC fast charging tech. With the OnePlus 5, it looks like BBK's two sub-brands are sharing design elements. This is the OPPO R11, which was unveiled earlier this week in China:

The R11 has a 5.5-inch AMOLED Full HD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC. There's also 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and a 20MP primary camera augmented by a 16MP secondary lens that offers 2x optical zoom.

While it looks like the OnePlus 5 will share a similar design aesthetic, the phone will have beefier internals in the form of a Snapdragon 835 and 8GB of RAM, if Amazon India's listing is any indication.

Now that we have a clear look at the design of the OnePlus 5 from an official source, what are your thoughts on the device?