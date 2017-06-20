Specs! Get your specs here!
OnePlus has always played the spec game, and with the OnePlus 5, it's offering just about everything inside that people are asking for. That starts with the top-end Snapdragon 835 processor and continues to an optional 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 3,300mAh battery is right around the industry average, and you're missing a couple things like waterproofing and an SD card slot, but on the whole OnePlus set another high bar for the specs you can fit in a single phone and not have it cost a fortune.
Perhaps most impressive of all, from a smartphone nerd standpoint, is that OnePlus has just one model for the entire world — including radio bands to be used in dozens of countries. Combine that with its dual SIM capability and you have a true world phone.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.5-inch AMOLED, 1920x1080 (401 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core 2.45GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|6/8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|64/128GB UFS 2.1
|Expandable
|No
|Battery
|3300mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Dash Charge
|Water resistance
|No
|Rear Camera 1
|16MP (IMX398), f/1.7, 1.12-micron pixels, EIS
Dual LED flash, 4K 30 fps / 720p 120 fps video
|Rear Camera 2
|20MP (IMX350), f/2.6, 1-micron pixels
|Front Camera
|16MP (IMX371), f/2.0, 1-micron pixels, EIS
1080p 30 fps video
|Connectivity
|LTE 3xCA, 256QAM, Cat 12
Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, dual band, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0, aptX HD
GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC
USB 2.0, USB OTG
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|SIM
|Dual Nano SIM
|Network
|FDD-LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD-LTE: Band 38/39/40/41
HSPA: Band 1/2/4/5/8
TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
CDMA: BC0
|Dimensions
|154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm
153 g
|Colors
|Slate grey, Midnight black
Reader comments
Shame if this had IP68 certification I'd have gone for it. Loved my time with the 3T but like the peace of mind the added protection gives me.
You guys talk as if you live underwater, never have being able to get this , I have "never" in about 15 years that I've own a smartphone had any issues when it comes to water , maybe a splash here and there witch I'm pretty sure this will able to handle,this will never be a deal breaker for me.
Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.
Then you gonna have to pay more,simple as that , that's why I'm okay without it.
THIS!! I would never buy a phone specifically because it just has waterproof. Yes it's a really nice bonus to have it but in no ways mandatory. Unless you live under water of course
I've jumped in a pool on holiday with my phone in my swimming shorts pocket. A long time ago granted but if there are other options with IP68 I'll take them.
OMG! just take any damn phone to any mall and get it nano-sealed. waterproof for life after that.
I live on a island in Florida I don't need a waterproof phone you shouldn't either.
Now it not only acts like an iPhone, it looks like one too! Yay!
I had hoped for water resistance, but not a deal breaker.
Boo hoo my phone isn't water proof..what ever..
Was in the middle of a water balloon fight Sunday... I did wish my phone was more water resistant so it wasn't a liability.
My phone is, I wouldn't buy one without it now. I don't see why there's so many people who don't see it as a nice thing to have.
Verizon?
Nope.
Meh, yaawwwnnnn.
i see "world phone" and several countries supported but not the billion dollar question/answer of, "Does it work with the Evil Empire: VZW"
It does not support Verizon.
And neither do I!
No other colours than these black-ish ones?
Grey and black, that's it.
Bluetooth 5.0 ,yes! Already order mine.
Smaller battery=nope
No micro SD slot, no sale.
Does it have a headphone jack?