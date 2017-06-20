Specs! Get your specs here!

OnePlus has always played the spec game, and with the OnePlus 5, it's offering just about everything inside that people are asking for. That starts with the top-end Snapdragon 835 processor and continues to an optional 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 3,300mAh battery is right around the industry average, and you're missing a couple things like waterproofing and an SD card slot, but on the whole OnePlus set another high bar for the specs you can fit in a single phone and not have it cost a fortune.

Perhaps most impressive of all, from a smartphone nerd standpoint, is that OnePlus has just one model for the entire world — including radio bands to be used in dozens of countries. Combine that with its dual SIM capability and you have a true world phone.