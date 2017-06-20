Specs! Get your specs here!

OnePlus has always played the spec game, and with the OnePlus 5, it's offering just about everything inside that people are asking for. That starts with the top-end Snapdragon 835 processor and continues to an optional 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 3,300mAh battery is right around the industry average, and you're missing a couple things like waterproofing and an SD card slot, but on the whole OnePlus set another high bar for the specs you can fit in a single phone and not have it cost a fortune.

Perhaps most impressive of all, from a smartphone nerd standpoint, is that OnePlus has just one model for the entire world — including radio bands to be used in dozens of countries. Combine that with its dual SIM capability and you have a true world phone.

Category Spec
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display 5.5-inch AMOLED, 1920x1080 (401 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core 2.45GHz
GPU Adreno 540
RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4X
Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.1
Expandable No
Battery 3300mAh
Charging USB-C
Dash Charge
Water resistance No
Rear Camera 1 16MP (IMX398), f/1.7, 1.12-micron pixels, EIS
Dual LED flash, 4K 30 fps / 720p 120 fps video
Rear Camera 2 20MP (IMX350), f/2.6, 1-micron pixels
Front Camera 16MP (IMX371), f/2.0, 1-micron pixels, EIS
1080p 30 fps video
Connectivity LTE 3xCA, 256QAM, Cat 12
Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, dual band, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0, aptX HD
GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC
USB 2.0, USB OTG
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
SIM Dual Nano SIM
Network FDD-LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD-LTE: Band 38/39/40/41
HSPA: Band 1/2/4/5/8
TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
CDMA: BC0
Dimensions 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm
153 g
Colors Slate grey, Midnight black

OnePlus 5

OnePlus