OnePlus continues to push ahead with incremental updates for its new flagship phone.

OnePlus has today started rolling out yet another software update for the OnePlus 5. The upgrade to OxygenOS 4.5.5 takes care of a handful of remaining bugs, while making improvements to areas like Wi-Fi performance, video recording, battery life and call quality — as the official changelog shows:

Optimizations:

Further improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity

Clearer voice calling

Video recording now consumes less battery

Vibration intensity when receiving calls is now tuned to a gentler level

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Wi-Fi signal consistently being displayed as weak

Fixed certain apps not able to work under IPv6 network settings

To restore connectivity to a Windows 10 PC, please turn off USB debugging prior to the upgrade

For what it's worth, there's no mention of the "jelly scrolling" effect that some OnePlus 5 owners are noticing, which is understood to be a hardware characteristic and won't be addressed in software.

The update won't be available on all OnePlus 5 phones right away — instead, OnePlus is doing its usual staged rollout thing, where a small percentage get the update on day one, before the floodgates are opened sometime later. For the impatient among us, the old VPN trick (using an app like Opera VPN or TunnelBear) to switch to a Canadian IP address will allow you to get in on the first wave of downloads for this version.

Updating your OnePlus 5 today? Let us know how you're getting on down in the comments!