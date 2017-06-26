You can now pick up the OnePlus 5 in India.

The OnePlus 5 made its debut in India late last week, and the phone is now up for sale exclusively on Amazon India. The variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage costs ₹32,999 ($510), and the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is available for ₹37,999 ($590).

Both variants are currently in stock, and if you're ordering today, you'll be able to take advantage of several launch day offers. Customers with SBI credit and debit cards get a flat ₹1,500 cashback, and you'll be eligible to receive ₹500 in credit toward Kindle e-books once you sign in to the Kindle app. You can also get ₹250 as Amazon Pay balance after streaming a video on Amazon's Prime Video.

OnePlus' service partner Servify has teamed up with Kotak to offer subsidized 12-month accidental damage insurance for those opening a Kotak 811 account and paying ₹1,000. If you're a Vodafone subscriber, you can get up to 75GB of free 4G data along with free access to Vodafone Play for three months.

As a refresher, the OnePlus 5 offers a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display, 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835, dual cameras at the back that include a 16MP sensor augmented by a 20MP telephoto lens, 16MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3300mAh battery and Dash Charge. On the software front, you're getting a relatively customization-free skin with OxygenOS 4.5 atop Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The phone has a lot going for it, as Andrew Martonik noted in his detailed review:

You're getting a jam-packed and future-proof spec sheet, an above-average display, solid speaker, good battery life, fast charging and a well-built aluminum body. The software is slick, fast and consistent in ways that few phones can match, and doesn't include piles of features that get in your way.

Interested in seeing what all the fuss is about? Head on over to Amazon India from the link below to get your hands on the OnePlus 5.

