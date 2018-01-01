It's finally here.
A few days before we closed out 2017, OnePlus announced that it'd be introducing Face Unlock to the OnePlus 5 with an OxygenOS Open Beta before rolling it out to everyone with an official OTA update. OxygenOS Beta 3 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 5, and along with a new security patch and a couple general optimizations, also included is – you guessed it – Face Unlock.
Just like on the OnePlus 5T, Face Unlock on the 5 allows you to securely unlock your phone almost instantly by just looking at it. It's not as secure as the good old fingerprint sensor, but there's no denying its sheer convenience.
In addition to Face Unlock, Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 5 also adds the December 2017 security patch, app shortcuts for Recorder, optimizations for vibrations, a fix for connection issues when using 5G Wi-Fi, and other general fixes/improvements.
You'll need to flash the OxygenOS Open Beta onto your OnePlus 5 if you're not already enrolled, but if you are, an OTA update should already be available.
OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 5T review: Come for the value, not the excitement
- OnePlus 5T specs
- Should you upgrade from the OnePlus 3T?
- OnePlus 5T vs. Galaxy S8: Beast mode
- All of the latest OnePlus 5T news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
OnePlus 5 now has Face Unlock with OxygenOS Open Beta 3
It's nice that they're bringing the "older" (read identical) phone to feature parity, but I'll probably never use this beyond playing with it.
Much as I trust my brother, I'd still rather he not have free access to my phone.
True. Are you twins??