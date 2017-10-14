A sign of things to come?

The OnePlus 5 might not be perfect, but its price-to-specs ratio is undeniably great. With smartphones like the Galaxy Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 XL reaching dangerously close to that $1000 price tag, options like the OnePlus 5 can start to become even more appealing than they were before. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to purchase a OnePlus 5 from OnePlus soon, you won't be able to do so.

OnePlus has had inventory issues ever since it launched with the OnePlus One back in 2014, whether it be with an irritating invitation system or regularly running out of devices for its customers to purchase. The OnePlus 5 has been out of stock for a number of weeks at this point, and while this on its own wasn't all that odd, something interesting recently happened.

For at least 24 hours at the time of publishing this article, OnePlus has removed the "buy now" button for the OnePlus 5 from its website. The OnePlus 5 JCC Limited Edition and a link to learn more about it accompanies the site's home page (a version of the phone that isn't even available for purchase in North America), and clicking on the OnePlus 5 tab at the top of the site will reveal no option at all to buy the device.

You can still access the OnePlus 5's sale page by clicking on the Accessories tab and then the OnePlus 5 header at the top of the page, but doing so will reveal that all models of the phone are out of stock.

At this point, we can think of a couple explanations for OnePlus's decision to effectively end sales of the OnePlus 5. Either the company is having production issues with the phone and wants to get those worked out before encouraging people to go to the sales page, or it's already pushing the OnePlus 5 to the curb in anticipating for its follow-up.

A render recently surfaced for what's supposedly the OnePlus 5T, and it was suggested that the upcoming phone will be made available for purchase in November. We had some issues with the legitimacy of that rumor (and still do), but the timing of it and OnePlus's recent removal of the OnePlus 5 is interesting to say the least.

What do you think's going on here? Speculate away in the comments below.