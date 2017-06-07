OnePlus is planning a major launch event for the OnePlus 5 in India.

The OnePlus 5 will make its way to India on June 22, just two days after its global unveil. OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau will oversee the launch, and as this is the first time the company has hosted a major event in the country, it is opening the gates to its fan community.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to attend the launch through OnePlus' website on June 12. Those attending the event will walk away with a gift hamper "full of super add-ons and OnePlus merchandise," and select fans will be able to purchase the OnePlus 5 at the event itself.

OnePlus will also stage the finale of the "Best Smartphone Contest" at the event, with the winner taking home a cash prize of 1 crore. As for the device itself, a leaked render from yesterday highlighted dual cameras at the back, 2.5D curved glass at the front, and large bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. We already know that the phone will be the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 in the country.

Who's excited for the launch of the OnePlus 5?