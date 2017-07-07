Don't look too hard.

I feel for OnePlus these days, despite the opaqueness with which it is approaching the latest not-scandal involving the OnePlus 5. Almost immediately after launching in late June, some people began noticing a "jelly" effect on the phone's Optic AMOLED display while quickly scrolling through the phone's various screens, such as on a web page or a Twitter feed.

OnePlus acknowledged the visual curiosity, but said in a quote to Android Central and other outlets that all was functioning normally:

The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display. We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices.

XDA-Developers, for its part, began perpetuating a theory that due to a lack of space near the top of the phone's housing, thanks to its newly-installed dual camera system, the AMOLED display was actually inverted, which causes this "jelly" effect. OnePlus denies that this is a problem, and has instructed its customer service representatives to reinforce that claim at every opportunity.

This is one typical response:

This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices. 3/3 — OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) July 2, 2017

In a now-deleted tweet (text below), one OnePlus CSR gave a bit of a different angle to the story.

The screen so called jelly effect is caused by the user' eyes persistence of vision (visual staying phenomenon or duration of vision). — OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) July 6, 2017

Indeed, what the person is implying is that it is not the screen, but our perception of the screen — nay, our physiological makeup entirely! — that is to blame here. In other words, you better get used to "seeing" the OnePlus 5 with your eyes closed. 😂

(Or, more likely, it is a poor translation and we shouldn't take it, or this post, seriously. Just use your OnePlus 5 and love it, k?)

I am by no means suggesting that if the 'jelly' effect bothers you, you shouldn't take it seriously, but to imply, as some people are, that the issue completely ruins the phone experience — well, I think that's taking things a little too far.