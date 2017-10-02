Still no word on US availability

Last month, OnePlus released a limited edition version of its OnePlus 5 flagship that featured a unique design inspired by artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. This special version of the handset (referred to as the OnePlus 5 JCC+) was previously only available to buy at the Le Trianon in Paris and the Colette store in France, but OnePlus is now making its super-exclusive phone available for purchase online.

The OnePlus 5 JCC+ looks similar to the regular Slate Gray version of the phone, with a couple key differences. The back of the JCC+ features writing in the style of Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, along with a blue power button, red volume rocker, and yellow alert slider. The whole aesthetic of the phone is very similar to other works of Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, and it's certainly the most unique-looking handset that OnePlus has put out to date.

Along with the stylish design, the OnePlus 5 JCC+ also comes with the higher-end 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will be sold for £499, and seeing as how that's the same price as the Slate Gray OnePlus 5 with those specifications, our guess is that this limited edition version will sell rather quickly.

The OnePlus 5 JCC+ is available for purchase from OnePlus's website in Europe starting today, and there's still no word as to whether or not it will ever make its way to the United States.

