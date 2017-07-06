We always desire to have a winning score.
With the focus on photography in the OnePlus 5, it wasn't surprising that the company put emphasis on its forthcoming DxOMark Mobile score. Now we have the results: the OnePlus 5 scored an 87, placing it in some decent company.
With a score of 87, DxOMark has judged the OnePlus 5's camera to be on par with the likes of the Huawei P10, Moto Z, Galaxy S6 edge+ and Sony Xperia XZ. DxOMark's methods are verbose, relatively standardized and explained in its full review, but in the end are still somewhat subjective — as is the case for all photography.
DxOMark's OnePlus 5 camera review gives the phone plaudits for its white balance, colors, detail preservation in bright lighting and fast auto focus. On the downside, it notes occasional strong loss of details outdoors, fine details lost in low-light scenes, and ghosting effect in some outdoor conditions. That all lines up well with our findings in our OnePlus 5 review.
Lots of nuance is lost in a direct rating — not to mention the tight margins of the scale.
What's often lost in these sorts of ratings are the extremely tight margins between cameras. A single point lower, at 86, you'll find the iPhone 7, LG G5 and Galaxy Note 5 (which has the same camera as the GS6 edge+, but no matter). One point higher, at 88, you'll see the Galaxy S8, HTC 10 and Sony Xperia X Performance. The highest score yet is just 90, held by the HTC U11, and the lowest Android phone score is the Galaxy S2 at 57 — so really, we're looking at a score of 87 on an effective scale of 57 to 90 ... you can see why this is a tad confusing at best.
However it got there, DxOMark's reviews have started to become one of the standard parts of launching a phone — we've seen in just the past month how much stock both OnePlus and HTC put in their scores. OnePlus should be pleased with a score of 87 on some level, particularly considering the pricing of its phone against the competition.
Reader comments
There's one aspect I disagree with.
The part where "Fine detail preservation in outdoor and bright-light shots is excellent and on par with some of the best performers we’ve tested, such as the Samsung S8, iPhone 7 and Google Pixel"
Looking at the photo, however, it honestly looks mediocre. It's pretty blurry. It was compared to the S8 and Pixel. The latter was significantly sharper while the former was even more so, maybe a little overdone.
I still feel 87 is a bit high-ish. 85-86 would have been more realistic IMO, but that's just me.
Totally agree with you, there seem to be people jumping to the OP5's defence but the pictures don't lie. Like I said in another thread, with perseverance you can get some pretty amazing shots with the OP5, I've got my own examples to back this up - but when I go back to the GS8 it just feels easier to get a good shot. Everyone's mileage will be different though, I get that
I completely agree.
It doesn't deserve the same score the P10 received imo, if you look at that review (mind you the p10 plus is even better) it is WAY more comparable to the Pixel and sometimes better, than the OP5 is.
It doesn't make sense to me that the OP5 has the same score as the P10. It's more on par with the IP7+ imo.
I mean, DxO did raise some points, but I ultimately feel like they missed the part I said above, and I feel that the score is a bit too high.
85 or 86 would have been fairer IMO. I honestly really don't feel like it's on-par with the Huawei P10, because I know that phone's still photo performance is crazy good.
Also funny since the video score is 86 averaged, but I calculated and it's actually more like 85.
Yep, exactly. Also that math bit is funny, wonder how they figured.
DxOMark is turning into like politicians * pay us and we will see you have a great shooter, even if its not*
I'm not ready to call foul play just yet but this review of theirs sure doesn't seem right. Money does talk...
Apart from some exceptions they are doing decent job.
They worked with DxOMark and they only got an 87?! I agree that DxOMark is in it for the money but at the same time OnePlus still couldn't pay for a good score.
The score says 87, the photos I've seen for myself say 84.
No way were any of the photos as good as the S8.
Definitely closer to the truth.
I agree with many points in the review. Have OP5 and my experience has been the same. However, lack of OIS does show up on some still photos for me and I would question how it hasn't affected DxOMark scores.
That's a question that I'd like an answer for as well.
Did they record in 1080p? Or have they already got the patch that added DIS to UHD video?
I actually OWN a 1+5 - I'm not looking at edited YouTube videos or post-edited photos , one person is looking on a MAC the other a PC one at a resolution of 1080p the other at 2k, one at 4k - one wears glasses, the other one doesn't, and the other one doesn't know they need corrective vision.
IMO the 1+5 is a solid 90 in day to day - I think most people don't know how to take a decent photo - 87 is disrespectful but whatever, it's just a #
I think the main reasoning for the score is the inconsistencies in the photos dxo took. In one shot under similar conditions it shows extreme noise/blur, in another same exact shot it's allot more clearer amd precise. The colors I've seen in some shots from the 5 are excellent though. When the camera is on point it sure is on point. Unfortunately, just seems a bit inconsistent. I have a 3t, and the camera does make some great shots but once again, it's also very inconsistent in making those shots, even immediately one after another.
"but in the end are still somewhat subjective..."
That sums up the camera wars for sure. I couldn't decide to go with Moto Z Force Droid Vs. Pixel XL and did a lot of comparative shots and posted them and would have varying opinions over varying screen and monitor types. I did settle on the Pixel XL as it seemed more natural to me but I still recommend the Moto Z Force Droid as a very close second.
Well, at least the top dog is accurate. U11 > everyone else.