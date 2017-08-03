Aussies no longer have to go through grey market imports to get their hands on OnePlus products.

Three years after launching its first smartphone, OnePlus is all set to enter the Australian market. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced in the company's forums that the OnePlus 5 will be making its way to Australia later this month through a "soft launch program" wherein the phone will go up for sale for a limited time.

OnePlus will be using the soft launch window to test the product and supply chain, following which the company will be soliciting feedback from local customers via fan meetups in Melbourne and Sydney. From the OnePlus forums:

Since the early days of our company, we've seen your support on our forums, social media and even offline at our fan events around the world! Last month while having ice cream with some fans in New Delhi, one of you even flew over from Melbourne to join us. I was speechless. First of all, I know that many of you have purchased our products via friends or family traveling abroad, or through parallel imports. This can't compare to the user experience when dealing directly with OnePlus. Sorry that you had to endure this, and that it took us so long. The good news is that we're finally taking steps to enter Australia, and we'd like to enlist your help. Later this month, we're bringing the OnePlus 5 to Australia through a soft launch program. The goal will be to test our product and supply chain, and we'll be opening up a limited trial run for sales. In September, our team will be visiting Melbourne and Sydney to talk to you about how this first step went and hear your suggestions on how we can improve. Most importantly, we'd like to meet face-to-face those of you we haven't had a chance to meet yet!

If you're interested in learning more about OnePlus' plans for the Australian market, sign up for the company's upcoming events from the link below.

Sign up for OnePlus fan events in Australia