Aussies no longer have to go through grey market imports to get their hands on OnePlus products.
Three years after launching its first smartphone, OnePlus is all set to enter the Australian market. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced in the company's forums that the OnePlus 5 will be making its way to Australia later this month through a "soft launch program" wherein the phone will go up for sale for a limited time.
OnePlus will be using the soft launch window to test the product and supply chain, following which the company will be soliciting feedback from local customers via fan meetups in Melbourne and Sydney. From the OnePlus forums:
Since the early days of our company, we've seen your support on our forums, social media and even offline at our fan events around the world! Last month while having ice cream with some fans in New Delhi, one of you even flew over from Melbourne to join us. I was speechless.
First of all, I know that many of you have purchased our products via friends or family traveling abroad, or through parallel imports. This can't compare to the user experience when dealing directly with OnePlus. Sorry that you had to endure this, and that it took us so long.
The good news is that we're finally taking steps to enter Australia, and we'd like to enlist your help. Later this month, we're bringing the OnePlus 5 to Australia through a soft launch program. The goal will be to test our product and supply chain, and we'll be opening up a limited trial run for sales.
In September, our team will be visiting Melbourne and Sydney to talk to you about how this first step went and hear your suggestions on how we can improve. Most importantly, we'd like to meet face-to-face those of you we haven't had a chance to meet yet!
If you're interested in learning more about OnePlus' plans for the Australian market, sign up for the company's upcoming events from the link below.
Reader comments
OnePlus 5 is going to 'soft launch' in Australia later this month
Hey Aussies, coming from a long time OnePlus user (since the 1} and someone that lived in Australia for a while I have authority to highly suggest this phone lol. I've had the 5 since launch and it's hands down the best phone I've owned yet. There are people who experience some kind of "jelly screen" effect and I get annoyed by stuff like that but I don't notice anything unusual... at least enough to bother me. Everything else works very well and any small flaws are software that'll get updated or improved in custom ROMs.
I hadn't tried QuickCharge so the DASH charging on this was like some kind of wizard stuff... I can charge 1% power basically every 30 seconds until it gets to 95% or so. Amazing for a quick top up before heading out for a few more hours.
Anyway that's my honest 2 cents... I don't work or have anything to do with them, just became a fan after they put out great phones for half the price of a fruit phone or Galaxy. So it might be worth giving them a look.
I own an s8 but I loved the 3t and so far people are loving their op5. It's definitely a good phone. Worth a try at least.
I'm surprised that they haven't released in Australia already but this is good.