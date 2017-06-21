People can't wait to get their hands on the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 was unveiled yesterday, and while the phone will go on sale from June 27, OnePlus started selling a few devices early at pop-up stores in New York, London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam, and through an "early drop" page on its website. The company's co-founder Carl Pei has now confirmed on Twitter that the OnePlus 5 is the company's fastest-selling phone to date.

🔥🔥🔥The first numbers are in, the OnePlus 5 is our fastest selling device ever!🔥🔥🔥 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 20, 2017

Pei didn't share any sales figures, but the "early drop" units are sold out in most countries. Based on the line in front of the New York pop-up store from the video below, people can't wait to get their hands on the OnePlus 5:

About an hour after the opening of the #OnePlus5 NYC pop-up and the line is still stretching almost all the way around the block @getpeid pic.twitter.com/3M5D9vwtUD — Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) June 21, 2017

The OnePlus 5 is the company's most expensive phone to date — the version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage retails for $479, while the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is available for $539.

That's still $200 less than the retail price of the Galaxy S8, and while the phone misses out on fringe features like water resistance and wireless charging, there's a lot to like — excellent Full HD AMOLED display, dual cameras, Snapdragon 835, and a near-stock Android experience with OxygenOS.

Will you be picking up the OnePlus 5 once it goes on sale on June 27?