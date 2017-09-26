The OnePlus 5 now comes with a free pair of Bullets V2 earphones, but only until September 30.

Despite its overhyped camera and familiar design, the OnePlus 5 is still one of the best values in smartphones right now. As if the device didn't already offer enough bang for your buck, OnePlus is now bundling a free pair of its Bullets V2 earphones with the purchase of its latest flagship killer.

The OnePlus Bullets V2 aren't the greatest earphones ever made, but even at their regular price of $19.95, they follow the OnePlus 5's theme of offering a lot of value for the money you spend. OnePlus partnered with German audio company LOFO when designing the Bullets V2, and as such, the Bullets V2 offer professional tuning to kick out deep bass, pleasing treble, and a smooth midrange for all of your tunes.

Add this together with a super lightweight design at just 2-grams, anti-allergy silicon tips, inline audio controls, flat tangle-free cord, and a sleek design for earbuds themselves, and you're looking at a pretty awesome freebie.

You can get the Bullets V2 for free between now and Saturday, September 30, and if you want to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to order the 8GB RAM/128GB storage OnePlus 5 variant for $539.

