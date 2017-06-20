The speculation ends now: the OnePlus 5 is official.
Almost exactly one year removed from the OnePlus 3, and just seven months from the 3T, OnePlus has skipped "4" to release the OnePlus 5. First, the basics that OnePlus fans want: we're looking at a Snapdragon 835 processor running the show, with a 3300 mAh battery inside — then you get a choice of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display remains at 5.5-inches and 1080p resolution, in a familiar 16:9 aspect ratio with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor and optional capacitive keys below the display.
In terms of physical design, the OnePlus 5 understandably has very similar dimensions to the now-discontinued OnePlus 3T. It has been smoothed, rounded and refined in its styling to be thinner and sleeker both to the eye and in the hand. The hardware hasn't added waterproofing, however.
OnePlus has made predictable improvements, and thrown in a whole new camera setup.
The big selling point OnePlus is pushing this year is in the camera experience, where the 16MP main camera (24mm focal length) is now accompanied by a 20MP camera with a longer lens (roughly 40mm). You can shoot directly with that longer lens, or use both cameras together for artificially blurred "Portrait Mode" shots. The main camera has a faster f/1.7 lens now, but has lost OIS in the process.
On the software side, OnePlus is keeping OxygenOS clean, fast and customizable. There are a handful of new features like a fresh launcher, automatic Night Mode and a new Reading Mode, but for the most part things remain unchanged from the OnePlus 3T — and that's just fine, as OnePlus has always had one of the fastest and cleanest takes on Android.
Right, so now the important part: where, when and for how much. The OnePlus 3 will be on sale in 33+ countries starting June 27, including the U.S., Canada, UK, India, China and most of Europe. U.S. pricing is set at $479 for the 6GB RAM / 64GB storage model, and $539 for 8GB / 128GB. Here's how the pricing breaks down (for both models) in a handful of popular markets:
- U.S.: $479 / $539
- Canada: $649 / $719
- UK: £449 / £499
- Europe: €499 / €559
- Denmark: kr3,799 / kr4,299
- Sweden: kr4,995 / kr5,495
- Hong Kong: HK$3,688 / HK$4,188
- India: ₹TBD / ₹TBD
For the early birds, OnePlus has also opened up an "early drop" website for the dedicated followers to get in an early order ahead of the global launch.
Press release:
Say Hello to the OnePlus 5 – Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.
World's Highest Resolution Dual Camera, Up to 8 GB RAM and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Processor Deliver Professional-level Photography and Smooth Performance in Sleek Flagship Smartphone
NEW YORK – June 20, 2017 – OnePlus today introduced the OnePlus 5, the latest in its lineup of premium flagship smartphones. With this new device, OnePlus is further demonstrating its mission to share the best technology with the world.
The OnePlus 5 features the highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today for clearer photos than ever before. Dash Charge, OnePlus' industry-leading charging technology, gives users a day's power in half an hour. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 platform, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM, provides a smooth user experience at a lower power consumption rate. The OnePlus 5 also supports 34 GSM network bands, keeping users connected around the world.
"The OnePlus 5 showcases our obsessive attention to detail and our focus on delivering the best user experience possible," said OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau. "We have applied this approach to all aspects of the OnePlus 5. For example, the dual camera provides some of the clearest photos on the smartphone market today and gives users more control to take stunning photos in all conditions."
Attention to Design Detail
At 7.25 mm, the OnePlus 5, available in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colors, is the thinnest OnePlus flagship ever. The aluminum unibody features a continuous hard line around the edge of the phone. The Horizon Line, a key element of OnePlus design, casts one half of the phone in light and the other in shadow, offering an elegant, streamlined appearance. The minimalistic design is further reinforced by a new crescent-shaped antenna that blends seamlessly into the top and bottom edges of the phone. Rounded corners and edges makes the OnePlus 5 feel more comfortable in the hand.
Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.
The OnePlus 5 features the highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today. A tailor-made 16 MP sensor is supported by a 20 MP sensor with a telephoto lens to accurately determine the distance between the sensor and objects in the environment. A large f/1.7 aperture allows for faster snaps and helps compensate for stuttering to improve image stabilization.
In Portrait Mode, the two sensors work together to create a focal separation between faces and backgrounds, while a custom software algorithm makes your subject clear and well-lit. This results in a professional depth-of-field (bokeh) effect that keeps faces sharp in front of a blurred backdrop. Smart Capture combines optical zoom with multi-frame technology to let you zoom in with greater clarity, while Fast AF uses the dual-camera system to more accurately calculate depth to speed up auto-focus by up to 40 percent.
The all-new Pro Mode gives smartphone users powerful DSLR features such as ISO, white balance, shutter-speed, focus and exposure modification, as well as an on-screen histogram and RAW image file support for complete control of post-shot editing.
A Day's Power in Half an Hour
First introduced with the OnePlus 3, Dash Charge is the fastest charging solution on the global market. A quick half-hour charge gives the OnePlus 5 enough power for the day. By carrying more current and shifting the power management from the handset to the adapter to keep the phone cooler during charging, Dash Charge can continue to fast charge the OnePlus 5 even when using GPS or playing graphically intensive games. The 3,300 mAh battery also lasts up to 20 percent longer than the OnePlus 3T.
Smooth Experience
Through a combination of powerful hardware and intelligent software, the OnePlus 5 provides a truly seamless smartphone experience.
The OnePlus 5 takes advantage of the top-of-the-line Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 platform that provides powerful performance while drawing up to 40 percent less power. With up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the OnePlus 5 can run a large number of apps in the background without a single second of lag. The combination of UFS 2.1 and a new two-lane ROM results in 26 percent faster storage performance in everything from installations to loading apps and games.
OnePlus' custom operating system, OxygenOS, is designed to refine stock Android's core functionalities with features and optimizations that add value to the user experience. New updates to the OnePlus 5 include Reading Mode, which utilizes an ambient sensor and gray-scale mapping to make reading as comfortable as reading an actual book. Gaming Do Not Disturb Mode allows users to play their favorite games without being disrupted by notifications or accidental hardware button presses. With App Priority, the OnePlus 5 loads your most-used apps more quickly to further improve performance.
Reader comments
3300 mAh battery... *sigh*
The OLED + 835 combo should make for good uptime, though
just drives me nuts that they think we prefer .000001 mm of slimness over a few hundred mAh...
I'm with you there
I've found battery life on the original OP3 to be exceptional. Between the additional capacity and new SoC I wouldn't be concerned.
15 hours of continuous HD video streaming over WiFi with screen at 50%. More than enough for me.
Stopped watching live stream when 1080p display was official. I wanted (daydream) vr so bye bye oneplus maybe zte axon 8 is good?
You know, am I the only one here who'd trade 8GB of RAM for 6GB along with a QHD panel?
Daydream compatibility would be a really nice bonus, and modern OLEDs with QHD resolutions don't have a drastic power penalty
I think 6Gb is a sweet spot, and 8Gb is overkill.
6GB is more than adequate. Even 4GB is depending on RAM management.
8GB is a ton, and probably several times more than anyone outside really seriously heavy multitaskers would probably need
They made it pretty clear this phone isn't for "spec whores".
Or, as they're also known, Oneplus' core audience lol.
But there is an 8GB model.
Contradictory, no?
Very lol.
It's almost as if they aren't sure what direction they want to head in, or what will be popular, so they hedged their bets...
Pretty much
Because this is pretty much a spec nerd's dream minus the display resolution.
I'm fine with the resolution, don't really want dual cameras... Waterproofing would be nice...
£500 for the higher spec one... Do I want it that much...
As a forty-something, I appreciate the 4k display, but it does not make a difference for regular cell phone use, I have a hard time appreciating the difference in resolution from my original oneplus and my Nexus 6p.
I agree, there is very little benefits for 8 gb ram for phone at least for now, someone in reddit is very high end user and needs 8gb ram(using something what most are never going to use)
I thought a screen better than 1080p was a must until I realized my galaxy s7 has been dialed back to 1080p for a few months and I didn't even notice.
If not using vr then yes most people see no difference.
It sounds great.
Let's focus on something different now.
1080p is more than enough. Anyone telling you otherwise is a freak.
All about price for me and some real life camera testing.
So far just an incremental update from the 3t, makes me think there may be a 5t later in the year.
For regular usage absolute 1080p pentile is great, but for (daydream) vr 1440p screen is much better or 1080p rgb screen. The price difference would be minimal and same is battery life benefits.
I absolutely agree with you unless someone wants to this for Daydream.
Even on my Pixel XL you can really see the screen door affect in Daydream.
Daydream ran OK for a short time on the OP3 Beta until OP withdrew it. Although I can't see have VR is a "must" have TBH, so no waterproofing?
I'll take improved internals over qhd. It's not noticeable unless you're one of those vr people.
It's not advertised as a vr phone so it's not going to be qhd.
1080p is fantastic for everyday use. Ask apple.
Still 1080p screen and no micro SD card. Wtf. But we get 8GB of ram.
So far this phone is perfect.. (except for iPhonish design)
It is a heck of a phone, enough for me to consider the design to be secondary.
Agreed
Any chance Verizon bands made it this time? I can't tell looking at their page. Just say s"world phone".
Adding CMDA would be a huge feature. If they didn't make it a part of the announcement it's not happening.
Per the OnePlus website:
LTE/LTE-A
DL 3CA/256QAM, UL CA/64QAM
Supports up to DL CAT12/ UL CAT13(600Mbps/150Mbps) depending on carrier support
Bands
FDD LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66
TDD LTE: Band 38/39/40/41
TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39
UMTS(WCDMA): Band 1/2/4/5/8
CDMA EVDO: BC0
GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
Can anyone confirm if Verizon would be available?
It won't work.
looks like Verizon is sort of covered....
Carrier 4G LTE Bands Frequencies
Verizon Wireless 2, 4, 13 1900, 1700 f, 700 c
T-Mobile 2, 4, 12 1900, 1700 def, 700 a
Sprint 25, 26, 41 1900 g, 850, 2500
Europe 3, 7, 20 1800, 2600, 800
hmm, no band 13 for Verizon. Isn't that Verizon's main 700 MHz LTE band?
Was wondering the same thing.
Remember, Verizon isn't requiring CDMA radios anymore. The LG G6 lacks them but is "certified with Verizon" and works fine. Verizon launched their own LTE only phone last week too.
The new HTC U11 also works on verizon and doesn't have CDMA
You're confusing the G6 with the U11. The G6 has CDMA radios. The U11 doesn't.
Sorry, yes. Got them mixed up. But regardless, point remains that Verizon is letting non CDMA equipped phones on their network officially these days.
yep, but the U11 won't work on Verizon's XLTE Band 4 yet. there's a thread about it on XDA. But it sounds like Verizon is working with HTC to get it working. So I'd imaging OnePlus/Verizon would have to do the same?
Yup. It's not as simple as including the necessary LTE radios and ignoring CDMA. As has become evident with the U11, manufacturers still need to work with Verizon to ensure it can function properly. HTC even mentioned they worked closely with Verizon to make sure the U11 could work on the network solely using LTE.
yep. I do hope OnePlus is doing that, but I doubt it. But they do have a decent US presence. Their repair facility is in Texas, so maybe they have some folks USA side working with VZW. One can hope, but I doubt it.
Was just about to say this
This phone lacks Band 13, which would be critical if going the LTE only route on Verizon.
Price is $479 not bad.
Hope they didn't opt for another stupid '2.5D' screen with slight curve at the edges which makes darn near every tempered glass protector peel away after a couple of days. I love my OP3, but that design decision doesn't make any sense.
They should have called it the one plus (iphone 7s) Nice copy one plus...
Can any one tell me does op5 have dual sim slot or not?
Yes, it does.
OnePlus claims that its new "fast af" auto focus mechanism improves auto focus speed by 40%, because it uses both sensors (and every pixel in each) to focus.
Does "fast af" stand for "fast as f***(af)" auto focus mechanism or is it supposed to be "fast auto focus (af)" mechanism system?
Dual nano-SIM slot on their website https://oneplus.net/5/specs
2 words, freakin' amazing!!!
Ordered via the early availability. Says i should have it by June 23. Woohoo!!
What's the code? I watched the presentation but didn't see it.
"clearer photos" in case you hadn't already figured it out.
Thanks. I was only half focusing on the presentation while working. But I did find it on the article here.
Am I the only person that noticed the 16mp front facing camera? That seems great for this selfie generation.
It's not a huge deal though, same as the 3T.
ah...ok
I skipped the 3T and went with a Motorola instead...bad mistake.
The 8GB+128GB model is tempting, but I've only had my Galaxy S7 a few months.
It is... Kinda... Hmm.
One+ sure is getting very close to "flagship" prices with each new iteration. By the time the One+ 8 comes out, they'll be asking for $700+. That being said the phones sounds very solid. Just wish they could of at least put a 3500mAh battery inside.
Agreed, but by then the iPhone and Galaxy will be around $1200.
No SD card? Damn for making me not buy this device.
Wait so no "2016 design" or "zOMG needz smaller bezels y0!" comments in here? Good thing One Plus is spared the backlash for not following the latest design trends.
Good next step 1+.... but I'd be willing to pay more and will wait to upgrade for device with waterproofing and wireless charging and an SD card. Personally not willing to take a step back from those features in GS7 Edge.