The speculation ends now: the OnePlus 5 is official.

Almost exactly one year removed from the OnePlus 3, and just seven months from the 3T, OnePlus has skipped "4" to release the OnePlus 5. First, the basics that OnePlus fans want: we're looking at a Snapdragon 835 processor running the show, with a 3300 mAh battery inside — then you get a choice of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display remains at 5.5-inches and 1080p resolution, in a familiar 16:9 aspect ratio with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor and optional capacitive keys below the display.

In terms of physical design, the OnePlus 5 understandably has very similar dimensions to the now-discontinued OnePlus 3T. It has been smoothed, rounded and refined in its styling to be thinner and sleeker both to the eye and in the hand. The hardware hasn't added waterproofing, however.

OnePlus has made predictable improvements, and thrown in a whole new camera setup.

The big selling point OnePlus is pushing this year is in the camera experience, where the 16MP main camera (24mm focal length) is now accompanied by a 20MP camera with a longer lens (roughly 40mm). You can shoot directly with that longer lens, or use both cameras together for artificially blurred "Portrait Mode" shots. The main camera has a faster f/1.7 lens now, but has lost OIS in the process.

More: Complete OnePlus 5 specs

On the software side, OnePlus is keeping OxygenOS clean, fast and customizable. There are a handful of new features like a fresh launcher, automatic Night Mode and a new Reading Mode, but for the most part things remain unchanged from the OnePlus 3T — and that's just fine, as OnePlus has always had one of the fastest and cleanest takes on Android.

Right, so now the important part: where, when and for how much. The OnePlus 3 will be on sale in 33+ countries starting June 27, including the U.S., Canada, UK, India, China and most of Europe. U.S. pricing is set at $479 for the 6GB RAM / 64GB storage model, and $539 for 8GB / 128GB. Here's how the pricing breaks down (for both models) in a handful of popular markets:

U.S. : $479 / $539

: $479 / $539 Canada : $649 / $719

: $649 / $719 UK : £449 / £499

: £449 / £499 Europe : €499 / €559

: €499 / €559 Denmark : kr3,799 / kr4,299

: kr3,799 / kr4,299 Sweden : kr4,995 / kr5,495

: kr4,995 / kr5,495 Hong Kong : HK$3,688 / HK$4,188

: HK$3,688 / HK$4,188 India: ₹TBD / ₹TBD

For the early birds, OnePlus has also opened up an "early drop" website for the dedicated followers to get in an early order ahead of the global launch.

