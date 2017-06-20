The speculation ends now: the OnePlus 5 is official.

Almost exactly one year removed from the OnePlus 3, and just seven months from the 3T, OnePlus has skipped "4" to release the OnePlus 5. First, the basics that OnePlus fans want: we're looking at a Snapdragon 835 processor running the show, with a 3300 mAh battery inside — then you get a choice of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display remains at 5.5-inches and 1080p resolution, in a familiar 16:9 aspect ratio with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor and optional capacitive keys below the display.

In terms of physical design, the OnePlus 5 understandably has very similar dimensions to the now-discontinued OnePlus 3T. It has been smoothed, rounded and refined in its styling to be thinner and sleeker both to the eye and in the hand. The hardware hasn't added waterproofing, however.

OnePlus has made predictable improvements, and thrown in a whole new camera setup.

The big selling point OnePlus is pushing this year is in the camera experience, where the 16MP main camera (24mm focal length) is now accompanied by a 20MP camera with a longer lens (roughly 40mm). You can shoot directly with that longer lens, or use both cameras together for artificially blurred "Portrait Mode" shots. The main camera has a faster f/1.7 lens now, but has lost OIS in the process.

On the software side, OnePlus is keeping OxygenOS clean, fast and customizable. There are a handful of new features like a fresh launcher, automatic Night Mode and a new Reading Mode, but for the most part things remain unchanged from the OnePlus 3T — and that's just fine, as OnePlus has always had one of the fastest and cleanest takes on Android.

Right, so now the important part: where, when and for how much. The OnePlus 3 will be on sale in 33+ countries starting June 27, including the U.S., Canada, UK, India, China and most of Europe. U.S. pricing is set at $479 for the 6GB RAM / 64GB storage model, and $539 for 8GB / 128GB. Here's how the pricing breaks down (for both models) in a handful of popular markets:

  • U.S.: $479 / $539
  • Canada: $649 / $719
  • UK: £449 / £499
  • Europe: €499 / €559
  • Denmark: kr3,799 / kr4,299
  • Sweden: kr4,995 / kr5,495
  • Hong Kong: HK$3,688 / HK$4,188
  • India: ₹TBD / ₹TBD

For the early birds, OnePlus has also opened up an "early drop" website for the dedicated followers to get in an early order ahead of the global launch.

Press release:

Say Hello to the OnePlus 5 – Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.

World's Highest Resolution Dual Camera, Up to 8 GB RAM and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Processor Deliver Professional-level Photography and Smooth Performance in Sleek Flagship Smartphone

NEW YORK – June 20, 2017 – OnePlus today introduced the OnePlus 5, the latest in its lineup of premium flagship smartphones. With this new device, OnePlus is further demonstrating its mission to share the best technology with the world.

The OnePlus 5 features the highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today for clearer photos than ever before. Dash Charge, OnePlus' industry-leading charging technology, gives users a day's power in half an hour. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 platform, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM, provides a smooth user experience at a lower power consumption rate. The OnePlus 5 also supports 34 GSM network bands, keeping users connected around the world.

"The OnePlus 5 showcases our obsessive attention to detail and our focus on delivering the best user experience possible," said OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau. "We have applied this approach to all aspects of the OnePlus 5. For example, the dual camera provides some of the clearest photos on the smartphone market today and gives users more control to take stunning photos in all conditions."

Attention to Design Detail

At 7.25 mm, the OnePlus 5, available in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colors, is the thinnest OnePlus flagship ever. The aluminum unibody features a continuous hard line around the edge of the phone. The Horizon Line, a key element of OnePlus design, casts one half of the phone in light and the other in shadow, offering an elegant, streamlined appearance. The minimalistic design is further reinforced by a new crescent-shaped antenna that blends seamlessly into the top and bottom edges of the phone. Rounded corners and edges makes the OnePlus 5 feel more comfortable in the hand.

Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.

The OnePlus 5 features the highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today. A tailor-made 16 MP sensor is supported by a 20 MP sensor with a telephoto lens to accurately determine the distance between the sensor and objects in the environment. A large f/1.7 aperture allows for faster snaps and helps compensate for stuttering to improve image stabilization.

In Portrait Mode, the two sensors work together to create a focal separation between faces and backgrounds, while a custom software algorithm makes your subject clear and well-lit. This results in a professional depth-of-field (bokeh) effect that keeps faces sharp in front of a blurred backdrop. Smart Capture combines optical zoom with multi-frame technology to let you zoom in with greater clarity, while Fast AF uses the dual-camera system to more accurately calculate depth to speed up auto-focus by up to 40 percent.

The all-new Pro Mode gives smartphone users powerful DSLR features such as ISO, white balance, shutter-speed, focus and exposure modification, as well as an on-screen histogram and RAW image file support for complete control of post-shot editing.

A Day's Power in Half an Hour

First introduced with the OnePlus 3, Dash Charge is the fastest charging solution on the global market. A quick half-hour charge gives the OnePlus 5 enough power for the day. By carrying more current and shifting the power management from the handset to the adapter to keep the phone cooler during charging, Dash Charge can continue to fast charge the OnePlus 5 even when using GPS or playing graphically intensive games. The 3,300 mAh battery also lasts up to 20 percent longer than the OnePlus 3T.

Smooth Experience

Through a combination of powerful hardware and intelligent software, the OnePlus 5 provides a truly seamless smartphone experience.

The OnePlus 5 takes advantage of the top-of-the-line Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 platform that provides powerful performance while drawing up to 40 percent less power. With up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the OnePlus 5 can run a large number of apps in the background without a single second of lag. The combination of UFS 2.1 and a new two-lane ROM results in 26 percent faster storage performance in everything from installations to loading apps and games.

OnePlus' custom operating system, OxygenOS, is designed to refine stock Android's core functionalities with features and optimizations that add value to the user experience. New updates to the OnePlus 5 include Reading Mode, which utilizes an ambient sensor and gray-scale mapping to make reading as comfortable as reading an actual book. Gaming Do Not Disturb Mode allows users to play their favorite games without being disrupted by notifications or accidental hardware button presses. With App Priority, the OnePlus 5 loads your most-used apps more quickly to further improve performance.