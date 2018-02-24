Late last year, it was discovered that the OnePlus 5 and 5T can't stream HD videos from Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services. The problem is the phones don't ship with the WidevIne Level 1 DRM that these services require for HD playback, so videos are only played at standard definition (480p). There's a fix available, but users will have to jump through hoops to get it.

A OnePlus staff member states the DRM software has to be installed from a trusted computer at the factory, so users will need to mail their devices back to OnePlus. The company is covering shipping costs, but users will still need a spare smartphone to use for a few days. It's unfortunate that this fix can't be delivered over the air, but this isn't the first time a DRM system has inconvenienced consumers. There also hasn't been any word if new OnePlus 5T's will have the DRM system preloaded.

Are you going to send in your OnePlus device? Let us know down below!