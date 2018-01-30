R.I.P Clipboard 💀

The OnePlus 5 and 5T are receiving their second OxygenOS Open Beta update this month, and while there are a few added features and bug fixes, OnePlus is also removing something that it just added a couple weeks ago – its Clipboard app.

A new Clipboard function was added to the OnePlus 5/5T with an OxygenOS Open Beta on January 16, and it introduced a pop-up window that appeared whenever copying text on the phone. With this pop-up window, you had easy controls for sharing text and even the ability to open a web browser preview if highlighting a link. However, today's update removes it.

Now you can navigate Android while completely hiding its navigation buttons.

While the removal of a new feature isn't any fun, there's still some good to be had with this latest update. OnePlus has added a new gesture for incoming calls so you can choose to slide up or down to answer, the latest CVE-2017-13218 security patch has been added to the CPU, and there's also a new option for hiding Android's navigation buttons and using gestures similar to what's found on the iPhone X. Early reports indicate that the feature is a bit buggy in its current form, but it still sounds like something that's worth checking out.

Users in India are also getting a new feature that'll automatically sort SMS messages into different categories, and all 5/5T owners will see general performance improvements/bug fixes.

Phones that are already enrolled in the Open Beta should receive an OTA update within the coming days, and if you're not currently part of it but want to jump in on the action, you can sign up by flashing the update file to your 5/5T.

