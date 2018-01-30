R.I.P Clipboard 💀
The OnePlus 5 and 5T are receiving their second OxygenOS Open Beta update this month, and while there are a few added features and bug fixes, OnePlus is also removing something that it just added a couple weeks ago – its Clipboard app.
A new Clipboard function was added to the OnePlus 5/5T with an OxygenOS Open Beta on January 16, and it introduced a pop-up window that appeared whenever copying text on the phone. With this pop-up window, you had easy controls for sharing text and even the ability to open a web browser preview if highlighting a link. However, today's update removes it.
Now you can navigate Android while completely hiding its navigation buttons.
While the removal of a new feature isn't any fun, there's still some good to be had with this latest update. OnePlus has added a new gesture for incoming calls so you can choose to slide up or down to answer, the latest CVE-2017-13218 security patch has been added to the CPU, and there's also a new option for hiding Android's navigation buttons and using gestures similar to what's found on the iPhone X. Early reports indicate that the feature is a bit buggy in its current form, but it still sounds like something that's worth checking out.
Users in India are also getting a new feature that'll automatically sort SMS messages into different categories, and all 5/5T owners will see general performance improvements/bug fixes.
Phones that are already enrolled in the Open Beta should receive an OTA update within the coming days, and if you're not currently part of it but want to jump in on the action, you can sign up by flashing the update file to your 5/5T.
BlackBerry 10 anyone? Glad that Apple pushed gestures..hopefully everyone gets on board.
It's funny how webos and then bb10 had these features and no one bothered to copy those. Everyone was too busy copying Apple with the physical /virtual home button functionality.
Now, as soon as Apple ditched the home button and added these gestures in place now every manufacturer is following or going to follow Apple's footsteps. It's like these companies can't figure out there own direction. Always have to follow /copy what Apple is doing or is going to do, lol.
Everybody copies everybody else. This is how it is, was, and always will be.
Actually that might be for some who follow while there are others that are leaders that set the trend like Apple. The whole point if Apple didn't go in this direction by adding these gestures other companies wouldn't have taken the initiative of doing so.
Apple, the company famous for taking other people's ideas?
Irony or ignorance?
You got me....
Because Apple always leads and never copies other features? Do not be absurd. There are many areas in which Apple copies others in the same way Apple is copied. Water resistance, smaller bezels, AMOLED, wireless charging, etc. Even gestures are a copy. Thankfully, no company is so stupid as to think that if something has been done, they will not implement a good idea. Copying is not BAD if the idea is good. I hope, in addition to innovation, companies continue to copy good ideas by others.
My phone did it first...childishness.
They may not be the first to everything but when they do they set the trends. Wireless and fast charging are techs from other companies that OEMs license to add. It's not their proprietary technology that another trys to implement by copying it. Nothing done extra by the OEM to make it more specific like in the example with Face ID.
And my whole point above was these gestures long existed created first by Palm for webos and then used on BlackBerry 10. And, no one bothered to copy or use them then until Apple decides to use them. Most ppl here try to play it off that Apple has no influence and copying Apple is over. It's far from being over. Samsung reacted to Apples 10th anniversary redesign by doing the same and doing it bef Apple. You really think Samsung would have taken that initiative if they knew Apple wasnt going that route to remove the home button? That explains their preparation to throw it awkwardly at back cause they thought they could beat Apple with the embedded /under display sensor tech too. At least Apple had a plan A and or B which didnt involve throwing it at the back last minute.
Cool, it's a good thing they got rid of that clipboard app. Whether it was doing anything nefarious or not, it's just caused a lot of confusion and hassle. The default android one is fine anyway.
It's about time they let you slide up to answer a call. Such a small thing, but sliding down is so counterintuitive.
Take a page of Oneplus' book and remove that trash article you wrote about Rootless Pixel Launcher. This is the first time I really got agitated on an article here to warrant a comment. You could've just call it 5 reason to try that launcher but no, you have to call it better than two established launchers that have been polished by its developers for years because it have 5 (actually just 3) unworthy reasons.
Seriously, I was just thinking that.
Not sure "better" was the point of the article.
I read it to be if you want your phone to be like a Pixel 2 this is the most like it.
Freaking love Oneplus