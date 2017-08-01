Wi-Fi and battery standby fixes also incoming in latest OxygenOS OTA.

Following on from the recent emergency calling hotfix, OnePlus has today released a meaty OTA for the OnePlus 5 that squishes some bugs, enhances security, and adds a couple of neat new features.

OxygenOS version 4.5.7 brings with it the July 1, 2017 Android security patches, along with Wi-Fi connectivity and standby battery life improvements — two areas where some OnePlus 5 owners have been experiencing issues to date. Other bug fixes include preventing sound leaks through the speakers when headphones are connected, as well as shutter sound glitches in silent mode (in India), and a fix for missing sound channels in video.

This update also sees OnePlus introduce a new font, dubbed "Slate." Slate — which visually, appears somewhere between Google's Roboto and the old Droid Sans — doesn't replace the default font, but is available as an option under Settings > Font. The new firmware also enables electronic image stabilization (EIS) when shooting at 4K resolution, addressing one frequent feature request for the phone.

As always, OnePlus will deliver this new firmware via a staged rollout. If you're not seeing the update on your phone just yet, the usual (and somewhat convoluted) trick of using a VPN app to connect via Canada should let you skip the queue.