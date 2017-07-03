OnePlus continues to improve OxygenOS with a host of new feature additions.

The OxygenOS open beta 10 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 3T (open beta 19 for the OnePlus 3), offering a slew of new features. The OnePlus Launcher has picked up an update to version 2.1, adding support for dynamic icons for the weather and calendar apps, along with controls for home screen grid and custom customizations. The app drawer now stores a history of your five most-recently used apps, and newly installed apps will be denoted by a blue dot.

You'll be able to see the battery status of connected Bluetooth devices, and add links to email addresses in texts. Animations for incoming calls have also been redesigned. Here's a breakdown of all the changes in the new OxygenOS open beta build:

All new OnePlus Launcher v2.1:

Supports dynamic icons for Weather and Calendar

Added 'Home screen layout' under launcher settings for grid and icon customizations

Grid layout will be kept irrespective of display size changes

Added search history records in app drawer, displaying the 5 most recent apps on the first row

Newly installed apps will now be tagged with a blue dot for easier recognition

You can access icon pack resources on the Play store directly under launcher settings

User interface improvements during widget selection

Launcher version information is now visible under launcher settings

Other additions:

Added an option to display battery status of connected Bluetooth devices

Added OnePlus widget (Not usable on Shelf)

Email address recognition within the text message contents

Size of clock widget is now adjustable

Updated UI style for Clock

Optimizations:

Smart Callback works better

Incoming call animations redesigned

OnePlus font optimizations for select languages

Compatibility optimizations for various Bluetooth devices

If you flash a beta build, you'll continue to receive updates for upcoming beta releases, but not stable builds. You'll have to switch back to the stable channel to pick up stable OTA updates. Head to OnePlus' downloads page to try out the latest beta for the OnePlus 3/3T. The new features should make their way to the stable channel shortly.