Open Beta 29 for OnePlus 3, Open Beta 20 for OnePlus 3T.

The OnePlus 5T might be OnePlus's latest product, but that doesn't mean the company's stopped supporting its older hardware. After pushing out Android 8.0 Oreo to the OnePlus 3/3T and OnePlus 5, there's now a new OxygenOS Open Beta for the 3/3T that has a pretty lengthy changelog.

Perhaps the most notable addition with this latest version of the Open Beta is the new OnePlus Notes app. Along with taking regular text-based notes, you can also share notes you take as pictures and add them to the Shelf with the Memo widget.

OnePlus also has a new widget for its Weather app, and there are enhancements when copying and editing for OxygenOS's Quick Clipboard feature.

The File Manager now has a new category for large files and improvements in speed when deleting bigger files, and general System updates include:

Added OTG toggle in Quick Settings

Added notification when 3rd party apps delete contacts

Updated Android security patch to December

General bug fixes and improvements

This version of the OxygenOS Open Beta is v29 for the OnePlus 3 and v20 for the 3T, but OnePlus says that it's temporarily stopped the rollout due to a "small issue." The update will be resumed once this is fixed, and we'll update the article accordingly when that happens.