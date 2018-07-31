OnePlus said that Oreo would be the last platform update for the two-year-old OnePlus 3/3T , but the company is now changing its stance. In a forum thread , OnePlus confirmed that both the OnePlus 3 and 3T will receive the Android P update.

The company said that after "internal discussions and evaluation," it decided to offer the Android P update to either device in lieu of Android 8.1 Oreo. Both the OnePlus 3 and 3T are currently running Android 8.0 Oreo, and they'll directly make the switch to Android P, skipping Android 8.1 altogether.

OnePlus' decision is welcome news to fans using the 3/3T, and while there's no information on when the Android P update will be delivered to either handset, OnePlus mentions that the upcoming Android version will first make its way to the OnePlus 6, followed by the OnePlus 5/5T, and then hit the 3/3T.