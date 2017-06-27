Android O will be rolling out to the OnePlus 3 and 3T before December 31, 2017.

Remember when OnePlus kicked off the Nougat update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T on December 31, 2016? The company is once again committing to deliver the next platform update before the end of the year, which in this case is Android O.

OnePlus announced its intention to roll out Android O to the OnePlus 3 and 3T by the end of the year in yesterday's AMA session on Reddit. While the company didn't mention the update cycle for the OnePlus 5, it's safe to assume the phone will also pick up Android O at the same time or before its predecessors.

OnePlus has improved its update reliability in recent months — the OnePlus 5 has already picked up two updates — but the company's decision to not roll out Nougat to the OnePlus 2 wasn't its producest moment. This time around, OnePlus is making sure it delivers two platform updates for the OnePlus 3 and 3T.