A new OnePlus 3 and 3T beta adds a useful and interesting new feature.

OnePlus appears to be using the Open Beta channel of its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T models to experiment with features that may never reach the stable version of its new phone, the OnePlus 5.

Its latest improvement to the Open Beta, versions 21 and 12 respectively, add an interesting new feature called Parallel Apps, which lets you run two instances of the same app at once. While not a completely original idea — Huawei/Honor has offered a similar App Twin feature for a couple generations — it's still quite useful, allowing two separate accounts of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and others to be open at the same time. Yes, many of these services support multiple accounts, but OnePlus is appeasing those who don't want to constantly switch between the two.

It's unclear if something like Parallel Apps will ever arrive on the stable version of any of OnePlus's recent phones, including the new OnePlus 5, but other improvements almost certainly will. For instance, updates to the launcher, gallery and file manager — the gallery now supports RAW images, for example — will likely hit the public versions of the apps available through the Play Store.

The OnePlus Open Beta requires users to install it through recovery mode, so it's not quite as easy as tapping a download link. It's also not clear if or when OnePlus plans to bring the program to the newer OnePlus 5; we asked the company and a representative did not wish to comment.

However, if you are already on the Open Beta track, future updates will appear as an over-the-air update.

Are you on the OnePlus 3 or 3T Open Beta? How is it running for you? Let us know in the comments!