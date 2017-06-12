Marshmallow is the end of the road.

Confirming what we all expected, Android 7.0 Nougat won't be coming to the OnePlus 2 after all. It was just about this time last year that the OnePlus 2 was getting Marshmallow, but a similar platform jump won't be made in 2017 according to a OnePlus representative who confirmed the news to Android Central.

Despite not moving up to Nougat as the OnePlus 3 and 3T did, the OnePlus 2 had received incremental Marshmallow updates as recently as two months ago, which kept hope alive. But alas, Marshmallow is indeed the end of the road.

The first platform update is all but guaranteed — it's the second one that's a question.

For a phone that is just shy of its second birthday, it's a tough bit of news for the extremely dedicated OnePlus owner base to take. Phones are typically expected to get a single major platform update, but as we all know the second big Android update is far from guaranteed. There's little doubt that the enthusiast community surrounding OnePlus will continue to release custom ROMs for the OnePlus 2.

OnePlus has of course updated the OnePlus 3 and 3T to Nougat, arriving very quickly after Google's release, and the company has confirmed that Android O will come to those phones as well. If there's one positive that could be picked out here, it's that OnePlus has seriously improved its update reliability and cadence since the OnePlus 3 was launched.

Of course OnePlus has always had a reputation for focusing on looking forward — with the launch of the OnePlus 5 just a week away on June 20, it will be just about all hands on deck for the release of the latest phone.