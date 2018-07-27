OneDrive for Android now sports fingerprint authentication to lock your files

Microsoft is bolstering OneDrive's security prowess on Android with the adoption of fingerprint authentication for locking down your files. The feature is now rolling out to everyone alongside a new grid view for photos (via MSPU).

Fingerprint authentication comes in addition to the PIN protection already offered by OneDrive. And as security features go, your fingerprint is the much more secure option. If you make a habit of keeping particularly sensitive files in OneDrive, this is a handy addition.

To get started with the new feature, you'll have to navigate to the "Passcode" section of the Settings menu and make sure it's enabled. From there, you can check the box next to "Use fingerprint to authenticate" to require verification whenever OneDrive is accessed from your Android device.

Additionally, the latest update includes a new grid view that's available from the Photos section. Here's a look at the official release notes: