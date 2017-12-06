OneDrive for Android gets fresh coat of paint, ditches hamburger menu

OneDrive for Android has picked up a snazzy new look in its latest update.

An update to Microsoft's OneDrive app for Android is rolling out, bringing along a fresh coat of paint. While the app still touts OneDrive's signature blue-and-white color scheme, Microsoft has changed up how you navigate your files by ditching the hamburger menu.

In place of the hamburger menu, you can now get around OneDrive using a set of category tabs at the bottom of the screen. The app defaults to a view of your files, but the tabbed navigation bar allows you to switch to Photos, Recent, and Shared sections as well. A new "Me" section is also available, acting as a location to see your OneDrive plan, how much storage you're using, app settings, and more. Here's a look at the full, official release notes for this update:

A brand new look and feel! We've updated the look of the app to help you be more productive

Get access to your Shared, Recent, and Sites content faster than ever with our new tab bar navigation

Check up on Notifications, your Offline content and Account info in the all new Me view

Though it doesn't represent a major overhaul, the update does make OneDrive look a touch more modern and potentially simpler to navigate. If OneDrive is one of your cloud storage apps of choice, you can grab the new look by updating from the Google Play Store now.