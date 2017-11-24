If you don't have a smart home yet, you're out of excuses!
This TP-Link sale is part of Amazon's Gold Box deals, which means the prices are temporary. This sale covers a wide variety of products from routers to smart home tech.
Here's a few of our favorites:
- Smart Plug Mini for $24.99 (from $35)
- A19 multicolor dimmable LED smart bulb for $34.99 (from $45)
- BR30 multicolor LED smart bulb for 34.99 (from $50)
- Deco M5 Home mesh networking system for $179.99 (from $220)
- Archer C7 AC1750 Wi-Fi Router for 54.99 (from $73)
Check out the full sale for more options.
