If you've been missing the movie theater and wishing your TV at home was a bit more comparable, today's sale at Woot gives you the perfect opportunity to score a big screen at a big discount. Sony's X850G Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR is now on sale starting as low as $499.99 in refurbished condition at Woot, and while these TVs may not be brand new, they've each been tested and inspected to ensure they look and work as they should. Plus, Woot includes a 90-day warranty just in case the TV you receive doesn't meet your expectations.

There are two models of Sony's X850G Series TV on sale today, including a 55-inch version on sale for $499.99 and a 75-inch model that's on sale for $1,049.99. While the 55-inch model actually offers the largest discount at $330 off its regular price, you'll still score a great deal if you're eyeing the 75-inch version as it's now discounted by $280.

The Sony X850G Series TVs utilize the Android TV platform so you can download apps and streaming services right to the TV without needing to plug in a device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick. You can even voice control it using the built-in Google Assistant functionality, along with other compatible devices.

These TVs were designed to bring a more cinematic feel to the shows and movies you watch at home with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for enhanced picture and audio. There are also several inputs including four HDMI ports, three USB ports, RF, Ethernet, and Composite connections.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can have your order shipped for free by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.