If you're looking for a stellar robot vacuum deal ahead of spring cleaning season, Amazon is giving you a great opportunity to save today only. Over there, you can score a Roborock smart robot vacuum cleaner at a steep discount with as much as $220 off regular prices. The only catch is that the sale will end tonight or when sold out so you don't have long left to make the most of it.

Suck up the savings Roborock Robot Vacuum sale Roborock's smart robot vacuum cleaners are back on sale with prices discounted by up to 37% at Amazon for just one day only. Prices start at $195 and the popular S6 Pure is $220 off. From $195 See at Amazon

Keeping your home clean is a lot of work but, luckily, you can make the most of these deals right now to get a little bit of help. Roborock's smart robot vacuum cleaners were designed to give you a helping hand and make it easy to ensure your floors are always clean when you come home from work for the day.

The Roborock S6 Pure, on sale for its best price of 2021, can be controlled using an app on your smartphone and uses smart LiDAR navigation to map your house, plan routes, and work on a schedule. As long as there are no barriers higher than two centimeters, it can cross over them, clean, and self-recharge.

The device is smart enough to avoid falling down the stairs, scratching up your house, and getting stuck. It features 2000Pa strong suction and can even mop your hard floors after vacuuming them. It can run for about three hours before heading for the charging dock.

On the more affordable end, the Roborock E4 is a good choice as it features most of the same smarts, as well as the same 2000Pa suction, though it doesn't map out your home in the same way as the S6 Pure does with multiple floor plans and the battery life is a bit shorter. At $194.99 today, it's over $100 off and down to its best price so far this year.

The Mi Home app lets you control all of the more advanced functions of your vacuum, including setting no-go zones, scheduling, spot cleaning, and more. You can also pair it with Amazon Alexa for voice control using a device like the Echo Dot. These vacuums are backed up with a one-year warranty.