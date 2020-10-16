When there's just not enough time in the day for you to get the house cleaned up, a smart robot vacuum can be an ideal home helper. Fortunately for you, there's an early Black Friday deal running at Amazon that offers up to 40% off Yeedi robot vacuums for today only. These deals form part of the first day of Amazon's 'Holiday Dash' event that is offering daily deals up until Black Friday.

Suck up the savings Yeedi Robot Vacuum Cleaners These smart robotic vacuums have powerful suction which is great for picking up pet hair and feature sensors to avoid collisions and falls. One even doubles as a mop Up to 40% off See at Amazon

The most affordable option in the sale is the Yeedi K600. At just $89.99, it's a super-affordable way to get a helping hand around the home thanks to a 40% discount. It uses an advanced brushless motor. The motor runs up to 20,000 revolutions per minute to generate powerful suction up to 1500Pa. Its design reduces vacuuming noise to just 55dB which is about the same as a microwave. That means it won't be a huge distraction having this vacuum running.

Since it's so slim, it can glide under your couch or bed with ease, eliminating the hassle of trying to clean under large furniture with a traditional vacuum. It also has sensors to avoid collisions and drop sensors to avoid falling off stairs. The vac works on wood, tile, and carpeted floors and has an extra-large 600mL dust box so you won't have to empty it too often. You can set it going and choose the cleaning mode with the included remote and it runs for up to 110 minutes before returning itself to its charger automatically.

Other options on sale include the Yeedi K650 and Yeedi K700 which improvements like better suction, intelligent mapping, Alexa and app controls, as well as the addition of a mop function.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, but you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial of Prime to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.