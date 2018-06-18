Amazon's Kindle Voyage e-reader is down to $149.99. We haven't seen a deal on the Voyage since October, and we haven't ever seen it discounted by as much as $50 like it is now.

In the hierarchy of Kindles, the Voyage is near the top. Below the Oasis but above the Paperwhite. The Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon's most popular e-reader and that thing'll drop in price at the mention of its name. The Voyage, though, takes everything the Paperwhite does and does it a little better. It's thinner, lighter, designed to automatically adjust brightness based on ambient light, and has a battery that will last you weeks. It also has physical buttons on the side. The original Kindle had that and it was fantastic, but now you have to pay a premium for a device like the Voyage or learn to swipe your screen like a pleb. Users give it 4.2 stars based on more than 13,000 reviews.

Get serious about reading if you're getting serious with Voyage.

