Two heavyweight fighters looking to move into contention for a shot at the division's upper echelon get in the ring on Saturday in London. Read on for your full guide to watching an Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora live stream.

This Halloween heavyweight clash marks the first real heavyweight test of the much-lauded Usyk.

Tonight's showdown in London will be only the second appearance at this weight for the Ukranian, having moved up from cruiserweight.

Usyk was a former undisputed champion at cruiserweight, and dominated that division on his way to clocking up a formidable record of 17-0 and 13KOs.

While he was impressive enough in his heavyweight debut, battering Chazz Witherspoon in a seventh-round stoppage that saw him land 139 of the 347 punches he threw, Usyk has not been in the ring for a full 12 months since that win.

Facing him tonight is a much more experienced and unpredictable fighter in the form of Britain's Dereck Chisora

The 36-year-old Zimbabwean-born brawler looked to be on the brink of retirement following his second career defeat to fellow-Brit Dillian Whyte back in December 2018, but Chisora has fought his way back as a top-level contender by impressively winning three consecutive bouts.

Read on to find out how to watch the Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora no matter where you are in the world.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora: Where and when?

This much-anticipated fight is set to take place this Saturday at Wembley Arena in London. The undercard is set to start at 7pm GMT local time with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm GMT. That makes it 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive huge further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

