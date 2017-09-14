The Pixel 2 phones will be announced on October 4. Stay tuned!
Google hasn't yet sent out invitations to its next event, but it is beginning to tease it. After sightings of a billboard in Boston suggested that we "ask more of our phone," Google has thrown up a homepage for the entire world with the same notion — the Pixel 2s are coming.
Dubbed Ask More, the page is quite simple and requests users share their email address to sign up for notifications about the upcoming event, which is officially slated for October 4. The official launch event will happen in San Francisco, with satellite events in Toronto and likely other places like London.
There's also a short teaser video showing people searching for common fixes to widespread phone problems. Smart, Google.
The news comes just hours after the company's larger Pixel XL 2 passed through the FCC, confirming that it will be built by LG, while we understand that the smaller Pixel will be built by HTC.
Reader comments
Official: Google to announce Pixel 2 on Oct 4
Will the Pixel 2 XL hit the $900-$1000 mark? 😮
I'm expecting ~$700 for the Pixel 2 and ~$800-$850 for the Pixel XL 2.
I hope not.
That's a great ad!
They should've shown real problems people have, not questions like 'why is my phone dumb'?
Questions like "how do I repair a water damaged..." "why are screens so fragile" or "why does android need so much ******* ram to function properly"?
So depress people into buying their phones? 😂
Real people don't ask about ram on a phone, only weirdos like you do.
Would love to see removable storage along with the front facing speakers, but I'll probably have to settle for the speakers w/o Micro SD :-(
Somewhere warm, Daniel? You mean like deep inside the steaming purulent bowels of Satan's lair, Daniel? Verizon headquarters warm enough for ya, Daniel?!?
I'm looking forward to this phone. I expect the front facing speakers,no micro sd card. No headphone jack.
But if it looks similar to the v30, has Wireless charging, water resistant and at least 128gb or 256gb of storage. I'll switch from Samsung s8 plus.
Also the camera needs to be as good or better than last year Pixel without any Halo effect.
I can't wait to not buy it until February!
Judging by the rumor mill on Verizon exclusivity and appearance in the Play Store, this is exactly what I expect people to say.
"Ships in 6-8 weeks." or "Out of Stock" for the first 6 months its out.
I really hope they also announce a new pixel tablet, preferably a 7 or 8 inch tablet to replace the nexus 7. Also a possible pixel streaming player to replace the nexus player. Google needs to start branding and releasing these annually or every 2 years. They will never compete if they don't start investing!!! I'm tired of all these new electronic ventures that don't go anywhere.
Would love a Pixel Tablet to replace my Nexus 7 (2013)!
After entering your email address for update if you click on the "G" logo it explodes into little beads. You can do it 3 times and get 3 different explosion colors. Not sure if that is a hidden message or not but it is amusing to click on it
October 4th announcement and pre order. Ships couple of weeks later going by last year trend. Get the F5 button ready on preorder day if you want one on launch day or else get ready to wait/complain not shipping until few weeks later.
Personally never had issue getting any Nexus or pixel on launch day that's because I get the pre order as soon as it goes live.
If you buy a phone as expensive as the iPhone X or the Note 8, imo, you're an idiot. But that's just me.
Word up.
I'm an idoit. Some people want a clean smooth experience with updates.
Told you , I can't even spell idoit correctly.
With trade-ins, nobody should need to pay that much. I'm only paying $480 for my Note 8 because I'm trading in an older device.
🙄
I have a Nexus 6p right now. I'm sick of how big it is and want something in the 4.5-5 inch range. Sadly the sony xperia compact looks like my best bet
I'd love to see a vanilla Android version of an Apple 5C/SE. A sub-$250 4-inch Android One would be perfect.
Even more important, I hope, will be the announcement of multiple budget Android One devices. Vanilla Android, on hardware that's "good enough," and that will last 3 years or so. I'm still using a Moto Nexus 6.
I can't contribute to the stupid trend of eliminating the headphones jack. It's just too handy to be able to grab a pair of regular headphones in a pinch and plug them in. Sure I may only do it once in a great while but I know if the feature is gone, I'll regret it the moment I need it. Especially since there seems to be no need to eliminate it as Samsung and LG produce beautiful phones that incorporate it just fine. I'll give my money to them.