The Pixel 2 phones will be announced on October 4. Stay tuned!

Google hasn't yet sent out invitations to its next event, but it is beginning to tease it. After sightings of a billboard in Boston suggested that we "ask more of our phone," Google has thrown up a homepage for the entire world with the same notion — the Pixel 2s are coming.

Dubbed Ask More, the page is quite simple and requests users share their email address to sign up for notifications about the upcoming event, which is officially slated for October 4. The official launch event will happen in San Francisco, with satellite events in Toronto and likely other places like London.

There's also a short teaser video showing people searching for common fixes to widespread phone problems. Smart, Google.

The news comes just hours after the company's larger Pixel XL 2 passed through the FCC, confirming that it will be built by LG, while we understand that the smaller Pixel will be built by HTC.