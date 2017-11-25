Fancy giving Oreo a spin on your OnePlus 5?

If you've been waiting for an Android Oreo update on the OnePlus 5 you're in luck — as long as you're OK with installing beta software.

The OxygenOS team put together their latest update and made it available today as part of their Open Beta Program for everyone who wants to try it out before it gets a release tag. You'll need to be able to manually download a full update and copy it to your phone's file storage if you want to use the beta, but the instructions are simple and well documented on the OnePlus 5 Beta page.

Here's what to expect:

Updated to Android O (8.0) with November security patch

Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-fill

Added Smart text selection

New Quick Settings design

Added Parallel Apps

Added notification dots

New app folder design

Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus

Remember, this is beta software. OnePlus stresses that "These builds are sometimes NOT as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks of data loss." If you're going to try out the new Oreo build, be sure to back up everything important and be ready for anything.

Are any OnePlus 5 owners out there going to give this a shot?