Oculus Quest 2 vs. Oculus Quest Which should you buy?

New and improved Oculus Quest 2 An aging headset Oculus Quest The Oculus Quest 2 is lighter and more powerful than its predecessor. With the Snapdragon XR2 processor, a new 90Hz display, and 6GB of RAM, the Oculus Quest 2 is the best way to experience the Oculus platform. From $299 at Amazon Pros Runs on new Snapdragon XR2 processor

Has a 90Hz display (restricted to 72Hz at launch)

Has 6GB of RAM

Lighter than original Oculus Quest

Cheaper than original Oculus Quest

Option for up to 256GB of storage

Supports all Oculus Quest games Cons Only has one headphone jack

Doesn't work with some old accessories

Lacks "true blacks" due to LCD display The original Oculus Quest was a great headset for its time, but it's been passed in just about every way by its successor, the Oculus Quest 2. From $420 at Amazon Pros Plays growing library of Oculus Quest games

Has two headphones jacks, allowing more options

Shows "true blacks" with OLED display Cons Heavier than Oculus Quest 2

Has processor that's several years old

More expensive than Oculus Quest 2

Only has 4GB of RAM

Max option of 128GB of storage

Running out of stock

The original Oculus Quest was a great headset for its time, and Facebook improved it across the board when designing the Oculus Quest 2. The Oculus Quest 2 is lighter, more powerful, and more refined than its predecessor. While the Oculus Quest 2 won't have an exclusive library of games, at least for now, it is overall better than the original Oculus Quest in just about every way. On top of all the hardware improvements on the Oculus Quest 2, the new headset is also more affordable than the original Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest 2 starts shipping on October 13, so now's the time to decide which VR headset is right for you.

Oculus Quest 2 vs. Oculus Quest Specs

Facebook improved the Oculus Quest 2 across the board compared to its predecessor. The Snapdragon XR2 processor is several generations newer than the Snapdragon 835 of the original Oculus Quest, and the 6GB of RAM of the Oculus Quest 2 helps the headset run smoothly.

All of those internal improvements add up. In our Oculus Quest 2 vs. Oculus Quest graphics comparison games were significantly better on the Oculus Quest 2. The Oculus Quest 2 yields better performance, sharper images, and all-around better-looking games. As more developers take advantage of the Oculus Quest 2's hardware, games will perform and look even better on the new headset.

Category Oculus Quest 2 Oculus Quest 2 Processor Snapdragon XR2 Snapdragon 835 RAM 6GB 4GB Display refresh rate 90Hz (72Hz at launch) 72Hz Pixels per eye 1832 x1920 1440 x 1600 Hand controls Two Touch Controllers Two Touch Controllers Storage 64GB

256GB 64GB

128GB 6 degrees of freedom Yes Yes Oculus Guardian tracking Yes Yes Oculus Link support Yes Yes microSD slot No No USB-C storage support Yes Yes Weight 503g 571g Color White Black Starting Price $299 $399

In addition to improving the major hardware internals, Facebook also refined the design when making the Oculus Quest 2. The Oculus Quest 2 is lighter, has more ergonomic Touch Controllers, and supports accessories like the Quest 2 Elite strap.

Oculus Quest 2 vs. Oculus Quest Price

The Oculus Quest 2's price is one of the biggest surprises about the new headset. Rather than lining up with the launch price of the Oculus Quest, the Oculus Quest 2 starts at $299.

Widening the gap even further, if you're willing to pay an extra $100 for an Oculus Quest 2 with more storage, you get a model with 256GB. The original Oculus Quest maxes out at 128GB but still costs $100 more than its 64GB variant. If you're debating on if the extra cost is worth it, we have a full breakdown comparing the 64GB and 256GB versions of the Oculus Quest 2 to help you out.

With a starting price that's $100 lower and a bigger bang for your buck if you opt for a model with more storage, the Oculus Quest 2 is the clear winner when it comes to pricing.

*Oculus Quest 2 vs. Oculus Quest8 Display

The display of the Oculus Quest 2 is also significantly improved. While it only supports 72Hz at launch, the Oculus Quest 2 will support a 90Hz refresh rate in the future. The display of the Oculus Quest 2 also has significantly more pixels than that of the original Oculus Quest.

The display of the Oculus Quest 2 utilizes RGB stripe, which is the same technology that the Oculus Rift S uses. The end result is a sharper looking display when compared to PenTile OLED displays. Even if the Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Quest had the same pixel count, which they don't, an RGB stripe display would still look sharper. The only drawback of the Oculus Quest 2's display is that it is LCD rather than OLED. As a result, blacks aren't as dark on the Oculus Quest 2.

Oculus Quest 2 vs. Oculus Quest What about Facebook accounts?

The Oculus Quest 2 is the first headset from Facebook to require people to use a Facebook account. That's considered a downside for some, but the original Oculus Quest will also require a Facebook account in the future to maintain full functionality.

Facebook is ending support for Oculus accounts on January 1, 2023. People will have an option to merge their Oculus and Facebook accounts before that date. If a person chooses not to merge their accounts, they can still use an older headset, "but full functionality will require a Facebook account," according to Facebook. Facebook doesn't fully explain what will happen if people don't merge their accounts, but states that "some games and apps may no longer work."

Oculus Quest 2 vs. Oculus Quest Games

The Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 share the same growing library of games. At least for the foreseeable future, every game for the Oculus Quest will also work on the Oculus Quest 2. While the same games will be available on both the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2, the games will look and perform better on the Oculus Quest 2.

Since the Oculus Quest 2 has better internals and a better display, games will run smoother and appear better on the newer headset.

Both headsets also support Oculus Link, allowing you to play PCVR games by connecting your VR headset to a gaming PC. Like native games, any title should look better on the Oculus Quest 2. While PCVR games through Oculus Link are powered by your gaming PC, the improved display on the Oculus Quest 2 will still result in better-looking gameplay.

If you prefer to play PCVR games on your VR headset without having to use any wires, you can use Virtual Desktop. Since the Oculus Quest 2 supports Wi-Fi 6 and has a better display, it also wins on this front over its predecessor. In

Oculus Quest 2 vs. Oculus Quest Which should you buy?

It's not surprising that the Oculus Quest 2 is better than the Oculus Quest in just about every way. If the Oculus Quest 2 wasn't better, that would be a reason for concern akin to the PS4 being better than the PS5 (it's not, by the way). That being said, it's nice that the Oculus Quest 2 is so much better in so many different ways.

The jump from the original Oculus Quest to the Oculus Quest 2 isn't just about improving internal specs. Yes, the Oculus Quest 2 has a much faster processor, a better display, and more RAM, but it also has an improved design, better Touch Controllers, and support for more accessories.

Unlike laptops and phones, where buying an older model might save you some money and be worth it in terms of bang for your buck, the Oculus Quest 2 is better when it comes to price as well. The Oculus Quest 2 starts at $299, which is $100 cheaper than the original Oculus Quest. Even if you opt for the Oculus Quest 2 with 256GB of storage, it's still $399, which is the starting price of the original Oculus Quest.

The Oculus Quest 2 is better across the board than the original Oculus Quest, and those improvements come with few drawbacks. The Oculus Quest 2 is more powerful, lighter, more refined, and cheaper than the original Oculus Quest. If you're picking up a new VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2 is the one to buy.

All-in-one VR Oculus Quest A good headset that's been surpassed The Oculus Quest was a great headset during its time, but it has since been passed by the Oculus Quest 2. Unless you find an absolute killer deal on the original Oculus Quest, you should grab its successor.. From $420 at Amazon

From $552 at Walmart