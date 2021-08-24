What you need to know
- The new Oculus Quest 2 128GB model is now available at major retailers and Oculus.com for $299.
- The 128GB model replaces the 64GB model without increasing the price.
- A new silicone face cover is now included with each Quest 2 because of a recall on the original foam face pads.
It was only one month ago when Facebook pulled the Oculus Quest 2 from store shelves due to an issue with the foam face pad that shipped with the VR headset. While this wasn't a traditional recall since it didn't require customers to send the product in for replacement, Oculus offered a free silicone cover to help folks who were having issues with the foam pad.
Meanwhile, all Quest 2's were pulled from shelves so that the same silicone pad could be placed inside, and now the Quest 2 is back on shelves with that new pad in the box. In addition to that, Facebook has retired the 64GB model, replacing it with a 128GB model that features double the storage without raising the price. That makes the Quest 2 128GB model sort of like the Goldilocks model for most consumers, offering plenty of storage for the same great $299 price as the 64GB model.
If you're just now picking up a Quest 2, we've got a list of the best Quest 2 games you can buy, which should make it easy to get your virtual library started. With at least 128GB of storage, you should be able to fit dozens of games onto the Quest 2 without worry. Just make sure to pick the right model for your needs, as there's no support for expandable storage.
Additionally, deleting games also deletes saves, so if you're someone who plays a ton of games at once and takes some time to finish them, you might want to splurge for the extra storage. Otherwise, use the $100 to pick up a few great accessories, instead.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's every crumb of info we have on the Galaxy S22, Plus and Ultra so far
With major phones like the Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 on the horizon, you may be planning to buy your next smartphone that'll last you for years. But the Galaxy S22 is likely also on the way for early 2022; so is it worth waiting? Samsung's leaky offices have already given us hints of what the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra could look like, so here's everything we know.
Android UI through the ages: From Droid Sans to Material You
As we enter the fourth design era of Android, following the early days, Holo and Material Design, it's time to revisit the past 13 years in Android UI and remember how we got here.
Spotify offline playback on Wear OS starts rolling out to some users
Spotify teased offline playback on Wear OS earlier this year, and it looks like it's finally arriving for some.
Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs nearly 80 bucks. Alternative cables cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.