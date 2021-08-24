It was only one month ago when Facebook pulled the Oculus Quest 2 from store shelves due to an issue with the foam face pad that shipped with the VR headset. While this wasn't a traditional recall since it didn't require customers to send the product in for replacement, Oculus offered a free silicone cover to help folks who were having issues with the foam pad.

Meanwhile, all Quest 2's were pulled from shelves so that the same silicone pad could be placed inside, and now the Quest 2 is back on shelves with that new pad in the box. In addition to that, Facebook has retired the 64GB model, replacing it with a 128GB model that features double the storage without raising the price. That makes the Quest 2 128GB model sort of like the Goldilocks model for most consumers, offering plenty of storage for the same great $299 price as the 64GB model.

If you're just now picking up a Quest 2, we've got a list of the best Quest 2 games you can buy, which should make it easy to get your virtual library started. With at least 128GB of storage, you should be able to fit dozens of games onto the Quest 2 without worry. Just make sure to pick the right model for your needs, as there's no support for expandable storage.

Additionally, deleting games also deletes saves, so if you're someone who plays a ton of games at once and takes some time to finish them, you might want to splurge for the extra storage. Otherwise, use the $100 to pick up a few great accessories, instead.