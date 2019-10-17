What you need to know
- The Oculus Quest has a new update that reduces latency for casting.
- The update brings support for casting to more devices.
- The update also has upgrades to notifications, settings, and more.
The Oculus Quest has a new update available, bringing the VR headset to Build 10.0. The update brings several improvements to the casting experience, along with some other changes to settings and notifications, and some new experimental features.
The most notable changes are improvements to casting your Oculus Quest to devices. The Oculus Quest can now cast to all generations of Chromecast and some Chromecast built-in devices. Previously, only the 3rd Gen Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, and NVIDIA Shield were supported. Additionally, latency for casting is reduced with this update, according to Oculus. The company also states that picture quality has improved. Casting also no longer requires a mobile device. You can begin casting directly from within the headset.
There are also changes to notifications and settings on the Oculus Quest. Additionally, the update brings several new experimental features, mostly focussed around keeping up to date with new and trending content.
Below is the full changelog for the update, as found on an Oculus forum:
Casting
We've made the following updates and enhancements to casting features:
- Quest now supports all generations of Chromecast as well as some Chromecast built-in devices (NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Google Home Hub, and some smart TVs).
- You can now start a casting session in-VR, as an alternative to using the Oculus Mobile app. To do so, select Sharing > Cast and choose the device you want to cast to.
- Chromecast latency, connection stability and picture quality have all been improved.
- Feedback when a casting connection is established or broken has been improved.
Notification Preferences
- We've made some improvements to notification preferences from in-VR to clarify that the preference set in the headset are different from those set in the mobile application.
- To access your notification settings in-VR, select Settings > Notifications and adjust the toggles to reflect your settings preferences for each notification type.
Settings
- We've made improvements to the in-VR settings that allow you to better personalize your VR experience.
- To access your settings in-VR, select Settings and adjust the toggles to reflect your preferences.
New Experiments
This section includes new features we're testing for future releases. You can opt-in to experimental features by selecting Settings > Experiments in-VR. Please note, the experiments section includes features that are still being developed, so you may encounter anything from minor-issues to app-crashes.
- On Quest, you can now see when your friends beat your high score in games like Beat Saber. You'll be able to see these updates in the Oculus mobile app, as well as in-VR.
- On Quest, you can now see a curated set of trending and popular videos of people playing games on Quest.
- On Quest, you can now see a list of the "The Best 5" of a certain type of content, such as the "The Best 5 Sports Games, The Best 5 Games to Break A Sweat, The Best 5 Apps for the Weekend, etc.
Miscellaneous
- We've made system updates that improve performance when running some applications.
- We've created new icons and optimized our iconography for consistency, improved performance and enhanced readability.
If you're running version 9.0 on your Oculus Quest, you can manually trigger the update. If you're on an older version of the Oculus Quest's software, you'll have to wait for updates to roll out. If you need help updating your headset, you can check out our guide on how to update the Oculus Quest.
