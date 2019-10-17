The Oculus Quest has a new update available, bringing the VR headset to Build 10.0. The update brings several improvements to the casting experience, along with some other changes to settings and notifications, and some new experimental features.

The most notable changes are improvements to casting your Oculus Quest to devices. The Oculus Quest can now cast to all generations of Chromecast and some Chromecast built-in devices. Previously, only the 3rd Gen Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, and NVIDIA Shield were supported. Additionally, latency for casting is reduced with this update, according to Oculus. The company also states that picture quality has improved. Casting also no longer requires a mobile device. You can begin casting directly from within the headset.

There are also changes to notifications and settings on the Oculus Quest. Additionally, the update brings several new experimental features, mostly focussed around keeping up to date with new and trending content.

Below is the full changelog for the update, as found on an Oculus forum: